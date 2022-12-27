Harouna Sissoko takes advantage of opportunity as Illinois State travels to face UIC

CHICAGO — Harouna Sissoko battled knee and ankle injuries when Illinois State's basketball season began. He didn't see action in the first four games.

What the 6-foot-7 athletic junior forward wasn't fighting was doubt.

"He was telling me to stay ready," said Sissoko of first-year ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "When you're out, it's human nature not to be 100% focused. They did a great job telling me to stay locked in with plays and stuff like that."

When Sissoko's opportunity came, he seized on the opportunity. As ISU resumes the Missouri Valley Conference season by facing league newcomer UIC at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Credit Union 1 Arena, Sissoko knows what the Redbirds need from him.

"I try to be an All-Star in my role," he said. "Help this team win with defense as much as possible, rotating over to block shots, defensive rebounds, take charges, all the little things like getting deflections and steals. As we get into the Valley, every single possession is important."

ISU (6-7 overall) is 1-1 in the league after losing at Murray State in overtime and beating Belmont in early December. UIC (8-5) is 0-2 after losses to Missouri State and preseason favorite Drake.

When 6-10 Liam McChesney suffered an ankle injury Dec. 7 against Eastern Michigan, that left a void upfront for ISU.

Sissoko didn't play in that game. But he made a key contribution off the bench in a 77-71 win against Southern Illinois Edwardsville in the first game at Horton Field House in 34 years — including a sensational block late that will be talked about for years — and has started the last two games.

McChesney played 14 minutes in a 66-52 win over Chicago State nine days ago before the Redbirds took a short Christmas break. He appears ready to resume his starting role, but Sissoko has worked his way into Pedon's rotation.

"He's definitely brought an element of (defense) and an element of motor, hustle, toughness plays, activity," said Pedon. "He's brought a lot of things to the table. I'm proud of him. He has a long way to go, but he's definitely added to our team for sure."

Sissoko, a native of the West African country of Mali, drew three charges in the first half against Chicago State when he also contributed four points, five rebounds and a block in 22 minutes.

Playing defensively in the post often means giving away 20-25 pounds to taller opponents, something Sissoko faced when he squared up against Ball State's 6-10, 240-pound Payton Sparks.

"Guys like that you do work early and not let them catch first or make the catch harder," said Sissoko. "If they catch it, I have to hold my ground and not foul."

Sissoko said it wasn't difficult for him to be upbeat early in the season when he was on the bench.

"Even not getting what I wanted and not being able to go 100%, I'm a positive person," he said. "Every day I do the same thing in practice and my mood doesn't change. The coaches said that helps me a lot."

What will help the Redbirds going forward in the final 18 MVC games is a focus on defense.

Pedon pointed out to his team this week MVC teams that have advanced to the NCAA Tournament the last 10 years have ranked high in two categories —opponent's field goal percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Right now, ISU ranks 10th of the 12 league teams in defensive field goal percentage (.440) and last in assist-to-turnover ratio (0.77).

"The reality is there's a small margin there between the teams that are in the upper crust and the ones that are not," said Pedon. "It's not anything that is insurmountable. There's no reason why we can't improve in that area."

Scouting the Flames

This will be the first time UIC head coach Luke Yaklich has faced the Redbirds. Yaklich, a former ISU manager, was the Redbirds' associate head coach before leaving for Michigan in 2017. He also made a stop at Texas and is in his third season with UIC.

The Flames were on a three-game winning streak before being routed by Northwestern, 92-54, in their last game on Dec. 20.

Jace Carter, a 6-5 sophomore wing who was on the Horizon League All-Freshman Team last season, leads UIC with a 16.4 scoring average.

"They're athletic and can hurt you in different ways," said Pedon. "They get to the free throw line very well (a league-high 275 attempts). They're good when they get you in long (defensive) close-outs and put you on islands. Those are areas we have to answer the bell in."

Former ISU player Madison Williams is UIC's director of player personnel. Will Veasley, who was ISU's video coordinator and director of basketball operations from 2013-16, is a Flames assistant coach.

