NORMAL — Former Southern Illinois guard Dalton Banks is the Illinois State basketball team's first addition from the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Banks has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Banks played in 89 games and started 15 over three years for the Salukis.

The Eau Claire, Wisconsin, native's best season at SIU was 2020-21 when he averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists while playing 25.5 minutes per game.

In 2021-22, Banks started 14 of 30 contests and averaged 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.3 minutes.

Banks' minutes dropped to 14.2 last season. He contributed averages of 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

For his career, Banks is shooting 43.4 percent from the field, 29.5 percent from 3-point range and 70.7 percent at the free throw line.

