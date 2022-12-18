Green Bay starts fast, holds off Illinois State women

NORMAL – The Illinois State women’s basketball team’s positive third-quarter work was undone in 13 seconds Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

Shaving a 17-point halftime deficit to eight, the Redbirds watched in dismay as Green Bay scored five points in the final 13 ticks of the third-quarter clock and continued on to a 63-49 nonconference victory.

“That’s a huge swing,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “That’s tough.”

After two Maya Wong free throws brought the Redbirds within 46-38 at the 41-second mark of the third quarter, Green Bay’s Callie Genke was fouled, hit the first free throw and missed the second. But Cassie Schiltz secured the offensive rebound.

Just as it appeared Green Bay would not get off a shot before the buzzer sounded, Genke fired up a desperation heave that banked in for a 3-pointer and a 51-38 Phoenix advantage.

The Redbirds rallied no closer than eight in the fourth quarter while dropping to 6-4.

“I don’t know if we were one step headed home for Christmas, but this is not who we are,” Gillespie said. “We just didn’t get it done. Ultimately, I have got to get this team better.”

Green Bay starts fast

The Phoenix, who improved to 7-3, nailed their first three shots from 3-point range and led 20-14 through one quarter with the aid of a 13-5 rebounding edge.

“We can't ball watch. The first two threes they make we’re in help side (defense) staring at the post player and they skip (pass) and they score,” said Gillespie, whose team led for just 21 seconds all afternoon.

“Then we get nervous and we fly out (on shooters) and we can’t break down and we can’t guard. Once you let a team get into a great rhythm, it’s tough to claw back.”

Second quarter woes

A Paige Robinson 3-pointer cut the ISU shortfall to 24-20. But the Redbird offense went suddenly cold and Green Bay closed the first half with 13 straight points for a 37-20 margin. It was ISU’s lowest scoring first half of the season.

“We had a lot of breakdowns. They shot the ball very well,” said senior forward DeAnna Wilson. “We’ve got to get back in the gym and get better once we get back from break.”

ISU connected on only 2 of 13 second-quarter shots from the field.

“We need some leadership to step up about what it’s going to take,” Gillespie said. “I don’t know if this team fully understands the value of every possession and how hard it is to be successful at this level.”

Wilson a bright spot

With perimeter shooters Robinson and Mary Crompton combining to shoot 7 of 26 from the floor and 3 of 14 from 3-point range, Wilson scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

“I thought Dee was outstanding. This is the DeAnna we all know,” said Gillespie. “If there is one positive I’m going to take, it’s Dee getting back in the swing of things. This is the expectation, but I thought we also did a nice job getting Dee the ball where she could score.”

Balanced Green Bay

The Phoenix were typically well balanced with Jasmine Kondrakiewicz leading the way with 12 points. Sydney Levy added 10 and Schiltz nine.

The Green Bay bench outscored ISU's reserves 26-2.

The Phoenix were uncharacteristically unspectacular at the free throw line. Leading the nation at 85.1 percent entering the game, Green Bay sank just two-thirds (10 of 15) from the foul line for 67 percent.

Redemption must wait

The Redbirds shot just 31.5 percent from the field Sunday after 29.3 percent accuracy in a 64-51 loss to Purdue a week earlier. Robinson joined Wilson in double figures with 12 points.

ISU does not play again until opening the Missouri Valley Conference season on Dec. 30 against Drake in a 6:30 p.m. start at CEFCU Arena.

“This is definitely not the way we wanted to go into break,” Gillespie said. “This is going to be tough. Now we have to sit around for 10 days and think about this.”

