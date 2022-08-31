Game-by-game look at Illinois State's football schedule

Here's a game-by-game breakdown of Illinois State schedule as the Redbirds try to return to their winning ways in 2022.

Saturday – At Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Quite likely the best team ISU has played in Coach Brock Spack’s 14 seasons (and maybe ever), the Badgers figure to be tough for the Redbirds to match up with physically. Renown for a punishing running attack, Wisconsin will force ISU to deal with second-team preseason All-American tailback Braelon Allen. If the Redbirds are in contention when Camp Randall Stadium launches into “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarters, it will be a major achievement.

Sept. 10 – Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

The home opener should provide the Redbirds a chance to pile up some numbers. Members of the Missouri Valley Conference with ISU in other sports, the Beacons were picked eighth in the preseason poll of the non-scholarship Pioneer League. The Redbirds last played Valpo in 2016 when ISU cruised to a 50-3 victory.

Sept. 17 – Eastern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

The Mid-America Classic trophy is back on the line as the Panthers visit Normal. Eastern won just one of 11 games last season, including a 31-24 loss to ISU last season in Charleston. Forecast for sixth in the seven-team Ohio Valley Conference, the Panthers have not beaten ISU since 2016.

Oct. 1 – Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

After a week off to assess their first three games, ISU starts its Missouri Valley Football Conference season against No. 9 Southern Illinois on Family Weekend. The Salukis have surged past the Redbirds in the conference pecking order and are riding high after appearing in the playoffs for the first time since 2009 in both the spring and fall seasons of 2021. Southern trailed ISU 10-0 at halftime last season in Carbondale before storming to a 35-17 victory with a dominant second half.

Oct. 8 – At Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.

The first MVFC road game sends ISU to Cedar Falls. The Redbirds have not prevailed in the UNI-Dome since 2012 (the teams didn’t play in 2016-17) but knocked off the then-No. 13 Panthers 17-10 last season at Hancock Stadium on a 27-yard overtime scoring pass from Jackson Waring to Austin Nagel. UNI is 21st in the FCS preseason national rankings.

Oct. 15 – South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Normal West High School graduate Carson Camp returns to town as quarterback of the Coyotes. Camp guided South Dakota to a 27-20 win over the Redbirds on Feb. 27, 2021. But ISU struck back with a 20-14 road victory in October as Camp left the game in the first half because of injury. The Coyotes are picked sixth in the MVFC preseason poll with ISU eighth.

Oct. 22 – At Indiana State, noon

The Redbirds’ worst full season under Coach Brock Spack ended with an ugly 15-10 loss to the Sycamores last season. Picked 10th in the MVFC, Indiana State hopes to jump over the .500 mark after a 5-6 record last fall. The Sycamores were the only Valley team not to play any games in 2020 because of the pandemic. This is a game the Redbirds can’t lose if they hope to make the playoffs.

Oct. 29 – At North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

The preseason No. 1-ranked Bison are gunning for their 10th FCS national title in the past 12 seasons and appear loaded again. Actually, ISU has played NDSU tough on the past two trips inside the always raucous FargoDome. The Redbirds lost 21-13 in the spring of 2021 and dropped a heartbreaking 9-3 tussle in the quarterfinals of the 2019 playoffs.

Nov. 5 – Youngstown State, 2 p.m.

ISU must contend with third team All-American tailback Jaleel McLaughlin, who rushed for 1,139 yards in 10 games last season. The Redbirds have not played the Penguins since closing the 2019 regular season with a 21-3 loss in Youngstown.

Nov. 12 – At South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

If NDSU doesn’t win the national title, it could be the Jackrabbits. Tabbed second in the MVFC preseason poll and second in the national rankings, South Dakota State is well stocked on offense with five members of the Valley’s preseason team, including dynamic tailback Isaiah Davis. And quarterback Mark Gronowski returns from an injury.

Nov. 19 – Western Illinois, noon

Another low point of the 2021 ISU season was a 38-31 loss to the Leathernecks in Macomb. Western won just one other game and is forecast for last in the MVFC. ISU is elated gunslinger quarterback Connor Sampson has exhausted his eligibility after throwing for 298 yards in that contest.