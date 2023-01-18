Freshman Trey Campbell helps Northern Iowa rally to turn back Illinois State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Illinois State has only won once at McLeod Center since 2006 when the building opened.

The Redbirds came agonizingly close to notching win No. 2 on Wednesday night.

ISU took a six-point lead with nine minutes left before freshman Trey Campbell rallied Northern Iowa to a 65-63 victory in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game before a crowd of 2,935.

Campbell went 6 of 7 outside the arc and scored a season-high 20 points to lead the Panthers (10-9 overall, 6-3 MVC), who beat ISU for the ninth straight time. Campbell had missed 22 of his last 23 3-point attempts coming into the game.

Seneca Knight paced the Redbirds (8-12, 3-6) with 16 points. Luke Kasubke added 15 points, while Darius Burford had 14 and Malachi Poindexter 13. Colton Sandage missed his second straight game with a back ailment, while Kendall Lewis and Liam McChesney both went scoreless.

"The way this game transpired and the heart we showed and the resilience we had and how we performed in some key moments, for sure it hurts," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon in his postgame radio show.

"There's a choice how you want to channel this. If we won the game, I would say there's a lot of things we have to clean up and get better at. Guys have to step up. But what I will say is our team is getting better. That is undeniable."

The MVC's leading scorer, UNI's Bowen Born, was held to 11 points. Tytan Anderson, who was averaging a double-double in MVC games, fouled out with 8:19 left with three points and four rebounds.

ISU, which trailed 33-30 at halftime, went ahead 43-40 on Poindexter's 3-pointer from the top of the key with 14:18 left. Knight's dunk off a feed from Kasubke put ISU in front, 51-45, with 9:28 left.

UNI — which beat ISU, 66-60, on Dec. 31 in Normal — regrouped after Anderson fouled out. Michael Duax banked in a 3-pointer before scoring on a layup to give the Panthers a 54-53 lead with 5:37 left.

Kasubke put ISU back ahead before Campbell's 3-pointer and Born's driving layup gave UNI a 59-55 lead.

Joe Petrakis hit a 3-pointer to draw ISU within one with 2:55 left. After UNI went ahead 64-61, Petrakis' 3-point attempt rattled in and out with 12 seconds left. Michael Duax split a pair of free throws before Kasubke's basket with 0.1 seconds showing closed the scoring.

"That was a rattler. That was a tough break," said Pedon of Petrakis' attempt to tie the game. "Joe hasn't shot the ball like he's capable of this year. We've done nothing but encourage him because we believe in him.

"I told him there's not one guy in this locker room who wouldn't want you to (shoot) that again because we have faith in you and believe in you. That shot looked good the whole way."

The Redbirds shot 47.9% from the field while UNI hit 44.9%. But the Panthers went 12 of 27 outside the arc while the Redbirds were 5 of 20. ISU made 15 of 20 free throws to UNI's 9 of 14.

ISU outscored the Panthers in the paint, 32-18.

UNI outrebounded ISU, 29-28. ISU committed 13 turnovers and the Panthers had 15.

"I told them in the beginning I'm more concerned with us playing and establishing Redbird basketball. We're getting close to that," said Pedon. "The bottom line is our players left their heart on the floor and played Redbird basketball and almost had a heck of a road win here."

ISU trailed 29-19 before going on an 11-1 run to tie the game on Burford's two free throws with 20 seconds left in the first half. Campbell sank his fourth 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Panthers a 33-30 lead at the break.

UNI committed 12 turnovers in the first half while ISU had eight. Both teams shot 45.5% from the field, but thanks to Campbell the Panthers went 6 of 14 outside the arc while the Redbirds were 3 of 10.

ISU returns home to face Valparaiso at 6 p.m. Saturday at CEFCU Arena.

Photos: Colton Sandage's 28 points helps Illinois State turn back Bates, Eastern Michigan