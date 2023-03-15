NORMAL – Intensity had not been an issue for Illinois State freshman Thomas Harper over his first three outings. Controlling that intensity had been.

Achieving a more relaxed approach, Harper tossed 5⅔ scoreless innings Wednesday for his first college win as the Redbirds bested Western Illinois 6-1 at Duffy Bass Field.

“Coach gave me some big opportunities early on. My heart was beating a little too fast, and I wasn’t doing what I was used to doing,” Harper said. “I took some time and calmed down and it worked out. I’m happy.”

Harper held an 8.44 ERA entering the outing and had walked eight in 5⅓ innings.

“Thomas was much better today than he has been this year,” said ISU coach Steve Holm. “He controlled his emotions better. As a freshman, you want to get comfortable, and I don’t think he had been comfortable up until today. That was fantastic to see.”

A 6-foot-4 right-hander, Harper surrendered four hits, walked one and struck out six.

“Pounding the zone, let my defense work behind me and trust in them,” Harper said. “I did that and it worked out well.”

“He attacked early He threw the breaking ball for a strike,” said Holm. “He did all the things we know he will continue to do on this campus. It was a good thing to see him get rolling a little bit.”

Cameron Mabee picked up a save, allowing one run and three hits over the final 3⅓ innings.

“I thought our pitchers did a fantastic job of attacking the elements,” Holm said. “They threw strikes and really challenged their guys and made them hit it into the wind.”

Generous Leathernecks

While improving its season record to 6-8, ISU did not have a run-scoring hit until the ninth inning when Greg Nichols’ bloop double down the left field line drove home Luke Lawrence.

The Redbirds scored two runs in the second as Lawrence and Blake Stenger drew bases loaded walks. Daniel Pacella was hit by a pitch and scored on Noah Rabin’s ground out in the third.

Pacella reached on an error to start a two-run fifth. Pacella came home as a walk to Rabin forced in a run. Shay Kubo singled for ISU’s first hit and crossed the plate as Dylan Swarmer grounded into a double play.

“It was a tough day to score at the Duff with the wind blowing in about 20 mph,” said Holm. “It was going to be who walked more guys and who hit those low line drives. We got on base by the walk and hit by pitch multiple times and capitalized on that.”

Western outhit the Redbirds 7-5 while dropping to 3-13.

Pacella power

A freshman outfielder, Pacella has six home runs, 15 RBIs and a .263 average in the early going.

“He can hit the ball farther than most of our guys if they’re standing at second base,” Holm said. “He’s looked very comfortable from the get go. Even on a day like today he doesn’t get any hits but he scored three runs. He’s played beyond his years. There’s a bright future for that young man.”

Early injuries

Nichols, infielder Shay Kubo and outfielder Auggie Rasmussen are the only Redbirds to start all 14 games thus far.

Much of that lineup turmoil has come from injuries to Rabin, Shai Robinson, Luke Cheng, Judah Morris, Nick Strong and Adrian Flores. Rabin, Cheng and

Morris have returned to active duty.

“I think the guys have done a fantastic job weathering the storm,” Holm said. “It’s pretty hard to take that many punches to the nose. They didn’t get their heads down and kept fighting.”

Chilly weekend

Weather permitting, ISU will stay home to face Eastern Illinois this weekend.

Game times are set at 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

