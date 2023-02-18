TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — It would have been an extremely difficult task for Illinois State's basketball team at full strength Saturday. Indiana State looks like a team ready to make a run in St. Louis at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title in a couple weeks.

So when Seneca Knight came in less than 100% because of an illness — and Liam McChesney (back spams) and Colton Sandage (back, calf) sitting out again with injuries — ISU could have blown out early at Hulman Center.

Instead, the Redbird hung tough and stayed within range of the Sycamores for longer than many anticipated. Indiana State finally wore down short-handed ISU and pulled away for an 80-64 victory before a crowd of 5,862.

That sent the Redbirds to their fifth straight loss in a building where ISU is 1-14 since 2008.

"We hate to lose, I can tell you that," said Darius Burford, who at times put the Redbirds on his 6-foot shoulders with a season-high tying 23 points. "But for what we have, it was a good fight. But at the same time we can beat anybody. I don't put any excuses on it."

Kendall Lewis contributed another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Redbirds, who fell to 10-19 overall and 5-13 in the MVC, while Malachi Poindexter had 12 points. Knight, who didn't start, scored only two points.

Trent Gibson came off the bench and gave the Sycamores (20-9, 13-5) a huge lift with 17 points. Cooper Neese contributed 16 points as Indiana State won its seventh straight and moved within a half-game of MVC co-leaders Bradley and Drake, who play Sunday.

"We fought the whole game," said Lewis, whose basket cut the Sycamores' lead to 49-41 with with 14:11 left before the Sycamores went on a 13-2 run to open a 19-point advantage. "That's a good team we played. I have to give them their credit and respect at their house. We're still trying to figure out little kinks and little details in our offense and defense."

Too many fouls

Two things stood out to ISU head coach Ryan Pedon on the final box score — fouls and offensive rebounds.

ISU was whistled for eight more fouls as the Sycamores attempted 16 more free throws while outscoring the Redbirds, 30-15, at the line. Meanwhile, the Sycamores got eight second-chance points in the second half thanks to five offensive rebounds.

"Those are points, especially on the road, that you just can't get back," said Pedon. "I thought a couple of those were preventable. We boxed out, but then we had a guard stand in who didn't box out or cover down, and it ended up costing us."

Burford and Lewis blamed poor technique for ISU's foul troubles. Burford played only 28 minutes as he picked up two quick fouls in the first half and got his fourth foul with 14:27 left in the game.

"Maybe we got a bad whistle, but our technique .. . a lot of fouls, when we watch film, it will be obvious," said Burford. "Our hands were down. We have to put our hands up, watch film and figure out what we're doing wrong and what they were doing right on the other end."

Lewis conceded "we weren't showing both hands" on defense.

"That gave them (the officials) room to make the calls," he said. "Even if we weren't fouling them it might have looked like we were. That's just technique issues on our part."

Three-point woes

ISU didn't help offensively by going 5 of 25 outside the arc. The Redbirds missed their first 12 3-point attempts before Poindexter converted with 26 seconds left in the first half.

"I'm curious to get on film to think if those were as good of looks as I thought spatially," said Pedon. "I thought we got some good looks in the first half, and in the second half I would say the same. We adjusted some things offensively at halftime. They defended well. They're a top three defense in our league. Their ability to switch on and off ball as much as they do makes a big difference."

Indiana State came in averaging an MVC-best 78.9 points per game. With ISU allowing its last four opponents to shoot better than 50% from the field, the Sycamores probably came in licking their chops.

However, the Redbirds held Indiana State to 43.1% field goal shooting. The Sycamores didn't fare much better than ISU from 3-point range, making 6 of 20.

"I feel we played solid defense minus the fouls," said Burford.

Burford steps up

Knight was coming off 20 and 22 points in the last two games. Pedon didn't start the fifth-year 6-7 wing, trying to save him as much as possible. Knight went 0 of 5 from the field in 23 minutes and didn't seem to have much energy to take the ball hard at the rim as he usually does.

Burford tried to take up the slack. He made 10 of 17 field goal attempts, including two 3-pointers early in the second half that helped cut into Indiana State's 11-point halftime lead.

But when Burford and Poindexter both were on their bench with four fouls each, Indiana State finally got some separation.

"I always play the same way and take what the defense gives me," said Burford. "I knew Seneca wasn't feeling well. (The team) not being at 100 (percent) is kind of a detriment, but at the same time I try to play my game."

Burford has averaged 17.1 points in the last six games since donning a face mark for a fractured orbital bone after running into Lewis at practice.

"He has game-changing speed and his decision making has gotten so much better since early in the season, even mid-season at times," said Pedon, as Burford has 23 assists and eight turnovers in that span. "He is playing his best basketball of his career, certainly since he's been a Redbird. In the midst of these tough struggles, there are some bright spots."

On to Drake

Pedon is hoping Knight is fully healthy and McChesney is available Wednesday, and ISU will need both, against Drake on the Bulldogs' Senior Night. Drake has won eight straight games and is playing its best basketball of the season.

If the Redbirds put forth the effort they did Saturday, Pedon won't have any complaints — especially if there aren't as many fouls and a couple more 3-points drop.

"I told our guys after the game I would roll with that team any day of the week," he said. "Can we execute better, make some shots and defend without fouling better? Yes. But at the end of the day we held them down to a lot of things they've been steamrolling teams with. We continue to get healthier and better, which I think there is time to do. I know there is, and we have to be ready for another tough road game Wednesday."

