The short-handed Redbirds actually did a good defensive job most of the game, outside of fouling too much. However, ISU had its own offensive troubles.

The Redbirds shot 40% from the field and made 5 of 25 attempts outside the arc. Indiana State cleaned up at the free throw line as Sycamores took an 80-64 victory before a crowd of 5,862.

That sent ISU to its fifth straight loss and kept Indiana State in the MVC title race heading into the regular season's final week.

Darius Burford paced the Redbirds, who fell to 10-19 overall and 5-13 in the MVC, with a season high-tying 23 points. Kendall Lewis contributed another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Malachi Poindexter had 12 points as ISU fell to 1-14 at Hulman Center since 2008.

ISU's Liam McChesney missed his second straight game because of back spasms while Seneca Knight was ill and scored only two points. Colton Sandage also was out for the sixth straight game.

Trent Gibson came off the bench and gave the Sycamores (20-9, 13-5) a huge lift with 17 points. Cooper Neese contributed 16 points as Indiana State won its seventh straight and moved with a half-game of MVC co-leaders Bradley and Drake, who play Sunday.

The Redbirds, who trailed 37-26 at halftime, kept in contact with the Sycamores early in the second half. Burford made two 3-pointers as ISU cut the deficit to nine.

However, Burford soon picked picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench. Poindexter also was there with foul fouls, leaving ISU without its two primary ballhandlers.

The Sycamores shot 43.1% from the field, the first ISU opponent under 50% in the last five games. Indiana State grabbed a 35-32 rebounding advantage and got 33 points from its best to ISU's four.

Lewis' scored on a lob from Alex Kotov to cut Indiana State's lead to 49-41 with 14:11 left before the Sycamores went on a 13-2 run to open a 62-43 lead.

ISU got within 67-56 on Lewis' fadeaway jumper with 6:48 left, but couldn't get closer.

Lewis' layup got ISU within 17-14 with 13:43 left. But the Redbirds went more than six minutes without a point, allowing the Sycamores to open a 24-14 lead before Burford split a pair of free throws with 7:11 left.

Indiana State struggled offensively as well in the first half and missed a chance to pull away. The Sycamores had a 10-plus minute stretch without a basket. Poindexter ended 12 straight ISU misses from 3-point range when he converted with 26 seconds left to cut Indiana State's lead to 11 at the break.

The Redbirds travel to face Drake at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa, before finishing the regular season at home Feb. 26 against Evansville.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Illinois State welcomes new head basketball coach Ryan Pedon Secondary Dominant Watch now: New Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon talks to the media Monday Watch now: Illinois State AD Kyle Brennan introduces new basketball coach Ryan Pedon 030822-blm-loc-2pedon 010123-blm-loc-proeberpics6 030822-blm-loc-4pedon 030822-blm-loc-5pedon 030822-blm-loc-6pedon 030822-blm-loc-7pedon 030822-blm-loc-8pedon 030822-blm-loc-10pedon