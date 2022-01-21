Former Illinois State star Cathy Boswell finalist for Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

NORMAL — Illinois State women’s basketball legend Cathy Boswell has been selected among 12 finalists in consideration for induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Boswell, who played at ISU from 1980-83 and later returned for a stint as a Redbird assistant coach in 2015, was a two-time WBCA Kodak All-American and two-time Wade Trophy finalist during her time at ISU, finishing her collegiate career with 2,005 points and 1,054 rebounds.

She led the Redbirds to 90 wins, an NCAA Tournament berth in 1983, a 15th-place finish in the AIAW National Tournament in 1981 and two WNIT bids (1980 and 1982).

Boswell was a member of the 1984 women’s Olympic gold medalist USA basketball team and competed internationally for 14 years, earning seven team most valuable player awards, one league MVP title, a player of the year award and five league championships.

The other finalists for the Class of 2022 include Debbie Antonelli (contributor), Alice “Cookie” Barron (veteran player), Evelyn Blalock (coach), Doug Bruno (coach), Becky Hammon (player), Donna Lopiano (contributor), Lisa Mattingly (official), Delisha Milton-Jones (player), Paul Sanderford (coach), Bob Schneider (coach) and Penny Taylor (international player).

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame currently has 179 Hall of Fame inductees, including former ISU coach Jill Hutchison.

The Class of 2022 will be selected from the 12 finalists and announced on Feb. 14.

