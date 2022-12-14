 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Illinois State soccer star Rachel Tejada named to MVC Hall of Fame

TEJADA HOF

Illinois State's Rachel Tejada (14) gets a shot past Evansville keeper Simone Busby (0) in a 2014 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match at Adelaide Street Field. Tejada was named to the Missouri Valley Conference 2023 Hall of Fame class announced Tuesday.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

ST. LOUIS — Former Illinois State soccer standout Rachel Tejada is among six inductees in the Missouri Valley Conference 2023 Hall of Fame Class which was announced Tuesday.

Tejada is among the most decorated MVC women’s soccer players in league history. She is the only player in MVC history to be named Conference Player of the Year four times. 

Tejada still holds MVC and ISU career records for goals (74), assists (42) and points (190). She also owns MVC single-season records for goals (21 in 2011) and points (54 in 2014). Tejada holds ISU single-season records in points, assists, shots and shots on goal.

The other five inductees are baseball star and former No. 1 overall pick Andy Benes (Evansville); Melanie (Boeglin) White (Indiana State women’s basketball); Barb (Gaines) Porter (Missouri State softball); Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith (Tulsa); and 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open champion Zach Johnson (Drake).

Tejada is the 15th ISU representative in the MVC Hall of Fame, joining Kenneth "Buzz" Shaw (1998), Doug Collins (1998), Cathy Boswell (2003), Will Robinson (2003), Jill Hutchison (2008), John Coughlan (2009), Linda Herman (2014), D.A. Weibring (2015), Dave Bergman (2016), Sue Daggett Miller (2016), Charlotte Lewis (2017), Christian Goy (2018), Kristi Cirone (2019) and Mike Prior (2020).

"Rachel is one of the most accomplished student-athletes to ever put on a Redbird uniform, and this recognition by the Missouri Valley Conference could not be more well deserved," said ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan. “Rachel re-wrote the ISU and MVC record books during her career and brought prestige and honor to our soccer program. Her legacy at ISU cannot be understated, and we are incredibly proud that she will be taking her place in the MVC Hall of Fame along with the other tremendous inductees in March in St. Louis."

The league will conduct its annual Hall of Fame ceremony as part of the MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament in St. Louis on March 2-5.

The March 3 Hall of Fame festivities begin with an 8 a.m. breakfast followed by the induction ceremony at 8:30. Tickets to the Hall of Fame event — scheduled to be held at Stifel Theatre, which is adjacent to Enterprise Center — can be obtained by contacting the league office at 314-444-4300. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Arch Madness tickets

All-session tickets for the MVC Men's Basketball Tournament on March 2-5 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis go on sale Friday.

Price is $175 for the 11 games. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Enterprise Center box office and on TicketMaster (www.ticketmaster.com). 

With 12 teams in the league for the first time this season, there will be four games on March 2 and 3 along with two semifinal games March 4 and the championship game March 5.

Single-session/single-game tickets are currently not available. MVC fans can also contact their school's ticket office to purchase discounted tickets prior to Jan. 17.

