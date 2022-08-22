Former Illinois State basketball player Simone Goods dies of cancer

Former Illinois State women’s basketball player Simone Goods has died of cancer.

According to a gofundme page set up for Goods, she was diagnosed with cancer of the stomach and ovaries in March of 2021.

Goods played at ISU in the 2017-18 and ‘18-19 seasons. She was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year her first season after averaging 14.0 points and 5.8 rebounds.

“Our program is heartbroken at the news of Simone’s passing,” said the message posted on the ISU women’s basketball Twitter account. “She was loved by her coaches, teammates, fans and supporters and will be greatly missed by all. Our love goes out to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

She earned first team all-MVC honors in her final year as a Redbird by averaging 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Goods came to ISU from Kirkwood Community College as part of Coach Kristen Gillespie’s first recruiting class.

"Heartbroken. Rest In peace Mone. I love you," said Gillespie on Twitter.

After ISU, Goods played professionally in Spain.