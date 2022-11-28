Former Illinois State All-American Cathy Boswell earns Hall of Fame selection

NORMAL – Former Illinois State All-American Cathy Boswell has been selected for induction to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Boswell played at ISU from 1979-83 and was a two-time All-American.

Selected as a “veteran player,” Boswell was joined as Hall of Fame picks by Donne Lopiano (contributor), Lisa Mattingly (official), Carolyn Peck (coach) and Lindsey Whalen (player).

Boswell finished her ISU career with 2,005 points and 1,054 rebounds. She helped the Redbirds to 90 wins, an NCAA Tournament berth in 1983 and two WNIT bids in 1980 and ’82.

She played on the United States women’s basketball gold-medal winning team in the 1984 Olympics. Boswell joins her Redbird coach, Jill Hutchison, in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Boswell earned seven most valuable player honors during a 14-year international playing career and was part of five league championships.

She returned to ISU as an assistant coach in 2015.

The Hall of Fame class will be formally inducted on April 29 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Whalen helped the Minnesota Lynx to four WNBA championships.

Peck guided Purdue to a national championship, while also coaching at Florida and in the WNBA.

Lopiano was an administrator at Texas from 1975-92 and served as director of the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Mattingly officiated for 38 years and worked 10 NCAA title games and five WNBA Finals.