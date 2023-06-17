Kyle Brennan, who resigned as Illinois State University's director of athletics in April, has been named CEO of an organization closely tied to University of Utah athletics.

Brennan will lead the Crimson Collective, an independent organization that will oversee name, image and likeness (NIL) fundraising for the university's football team, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Brennan told the newspaper that the collective had thoroughly reviewed the circumstances of his departure from Illinois State, which came amid questions about spending on a December 2021 donor trip to Indianapolis.

Brennan acknowledged that Utah donors might have questions about what happened at ISU and pledged to answer them honestly. His departure, he said, was a "full-scope decision" driven in part by leadership-related factors as well as an investigation into his oversight of spending on activities with donors.

Brennan's resignation came after WGLT raised questions about a December 2021 donor trip to Indianapolis with Aaron Rossi, CEO of the now-dissolved Reditus Laboratories.

WGLT's reporting indicated Brennan and Deputy Athletics Director Mark Muhlhauser spent more than $23,000 on the trip for the Big Ten football championship game between Michigan and Iowa on Dec. 4, 2021.

The trip was partially paid for with money from the ISU Foundation, the fundraising arm of the university. In a statement, the university previously said spending for some donor cultivation activities "appears to be inconsistent with the University's mission and values."

The Pantagraph could not reach Brennan for comment after his resignation. WGLT reported that he declined an interview request before his resignation and did not comment for any subsequent stories.

He told The Salt Lake Tribune, however, that aspects of the situation had been reported inaccurately. He declined to cite any specific instances.

"A lot of things have been written and said that aren’t accurate," he said. "And it’s hard. We don’t have an opportunity in the moment to fight back. That has been very trying for me and my family, but we’ve learned some valuable lessons."

Brennan served as deputy athletic director at Utah before he was named ISU's director of athletics in December 2020. His contract at ISU had been extended in 2022 to 2027, before his resignation.

The NCAA lifted its ban on college athletes being able to earn money for sponsorship deals and endorsements in 2020. With only some broad rules in place that prohibit recruiting inducements and pay-for-play, state laws have set varying standards for NIL. Booster- and donor-funded collectives have stepped in to be the primary providers of payments.

The Crimson Collective is currently focused only on Utah's football program, but the scope could eventually expand to other sports, the Tribune reported.

ISU has not yet named a permanent director of athletics. Jeri Beggs, a marketing professor and longtime faculty athletics representative for the university, was chosen in April to fill the roll on an interim basis.

The Associated Press contributed.

