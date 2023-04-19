NORMAL – Brandon Lieb is eager to see where his potential on the basketball court will take him.

The former University of Illinois center announced Wednesday he will pursue that potential as a transfer at Illinois State. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

“It came down to a combination of academics and the opportunity to come in and be in a big role,” said Lieb. “They are putting a lot of pieces together, and I can be a huge part of that.”

The 7-foot, 220-pound Lieb played in 31 career games for the Fighting Illini, averaging 3.1 minutes and compiling 27 points, 30 rebounds and nine blocks.

During the 2022-23 season, Lieb saw action in 16 games. While playing 3.7 minutes per contest he registered 15 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks.

“I went in (to the transfer portal) with an open mind,” Lieb said. “ISU was on me from day one or two. Coach Judson (assistant coach Rob Judson) was great on my visit. I fell in love with the staff and all the guys. This is a great opportunity to play and show off my game.”

Noting ISU head coach Ryan Pedon coached at Ohio State before coming to ISU, Lieb feels Pedon “knows about my journey. I felt like it was the right fit. It’s not too far from here (Champaign) and not too far from home.”

Lieb came to Illinois from Deerfield High School where he averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as a senior.

While at Illinois, Lieb battled All-American center Kofi Cockburn in the low post for two years in practice.

“Kofi is an unbelievable player. He taught me so much I can implement into my game," Lieb said. "My strength is I've got length. I learned how to use that length to defend."

Lieb feels comfortable playing on and shooting from the perimeter if called upon to do so.

“I shot the ball a lot in high school, a decent amount of threes,” he said. “That wasn’t my role (at Illinois). That’s something I would like to add that back into my game. I had aspirations of being a pro coming to Illinois. A bigger role (at ISU) is the best way to get there.”

Lieb, who said his transfer decision came down to ISU or Toledo, joins former Southern Illinois guard Dalton Banks as ISU additions from the portal.

A finance major, Lieb was pleased that many of his academic credits at Illinois will be honored at ISU. He plans to complete his undergraduate degree during the 2023-24 school year and begin work on his master’s in business administration the next year.

Pedon, who cannot comment on Lieb or Banks until their signed scholarship agreements have been received, earlier told the Pantagraph he was hoping to add three and possibly four new players from the transfer portal.

Banks fills the ISU need of a backcourt player and Lieb adds needed size in the post. The other primary area of need mentioned by Pedon was that of a versatile wing player with size.

