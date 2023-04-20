NORMAL — The leading scorer for the Bradley University women's basketball team in 2022-23 will do her shooting for Illinois State next season.

Junior guard Caroline Waite announced Thursday on Twitter she has committed to transfer to ISU.

"Excited for this new chapter!!," Waite said in her tweet. "Go Redbirds!!"

Waite is a 5-foot-4 native of Ames, Iowa. She appears to be a suitable replacement for another Iowan, graduated ISU 3-point sharpshooter Mary Crompton.

Crompton led the Missouri Valley Conference at 2.6 3-pointers per game during the 2022-23 season. Waite was second at 2.4.

Waite was named MVC Freshman of the Year in 2022 after averaging 13.0 points in her first season with the Braves.

Last season, Waite averaged 12.9 points.

Waite has 148 3-pointers over two seasons and sports shooting percentages of 35.5 on field goal attempts, 33.9 on 3-point tries and 84.5 on free throws for her college career.

Waite was a four-time all-state selection at Ames High School and holds program records for career points and 3-pointers.

ISU coach Kristen Gillespie declined comment because Waite's signed scholarship agreement had not been received as of Thursday afternoon.