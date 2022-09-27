First official practice of Ryan Pedon era as Illinois State gets ready for Nov. 7 season opener

NORMAL — There will be many more basketball practices this season and hundreds in the future for Ryan Pedon with Illinois State.

Yet there was no denying Tuesday was something special for the Redbirds' new head coach.

ISU conducted its first official practice in the Pedon era with the Nov. 7 season opener against Western Illinois at Redbird Arena less than six weeks away.

Although Pedon and his staff held limited workouts with the players in the spring and fall, the two-hour practice at Horton Field House's North Gym seemed different.

"It was a big day. It's a family journey," said Pedon, starting his first head coaching job after being a college assistant for 21 years. "One of my closest friends in the business, Lamont Paris who is the head coach at South Carolina, called me today. It hit me after that conversation, to be honest with you. I appreciated him doing that."

The coaches at Pedon's last stop, Ohio State, also sent some doughnuts his way to mark the occasion.

"I tried to take a deep breath last night and take it in and say, let's go, it's time," said Pedon. "I'm excited to be in this position and representing Illinois State."

The Redbirds were a little short handed in the backcourt Tuesday, which limited what Pedon said he wanted to do on day one.

Colton Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate and transfer from Western Illinois, has been slowed by a back injury. Pedon said he expects Sandage to resume practice shortly.

Malachi Poindexter, a transfer from Virginia, sat out "based on conditioning tests," according to Pedon, along with walk-on Malcolm Miller.

"Those are standards we've set and bars we're not going to move," said Pedon. "Those guys have to check those boxes before they practice. I don't anticipate they'll be out very long. No issues other than that there."

Pedon was the "offensive coordinator" at Ohio State before taking the ISU job. He said he'll continue in that role with the Redbirds along with assistant Andrew Dakich.

Assistant coach Walter Offutt will be in charge of the defense. Pedon said his other assistant, Rob Judson, will help Offutt and also take the lead in scouting opponents and how the staff divides those responsibilities.

"Rob will provide a little bit on both sides of the ball," said Pedon, as Judson begins his second tour of duty with ISU. "His wisdom and knowledge and feel for the game and experience speaks for itself."

Pedon said the Redbirds have concentrated on defense in workouts in the fall semester.

He showed the players statistics from the last 10 years that the teams representing the Missouri Valley Conference in the NCAA Tournament have usually been ranked among the league leaders in defensive efficiency.

"In this conference you can't be a gimmick team or program and lead your way to a championship. You have to be very balanced on both sides of the ball," said Pedon. "That's been a consistent message with our team in the offseason. If we're serious amount winning we'll have a high level commitment on both sides of the ball. I'm pleased with their buy in and commitment, but year one of a new coaching staff it should be that way."

Pedon said Kendall Lewis, the only returning starter from last season's 13-20 squad, has been ISU's most consistent player thus far and sees the senior forward developing as one of the team's leaders.

"Leadership can't be forced. I really believe that," said Pedon, who added he was a senior captain at Division III Wooster (Ohio) despite not being a starter. "I've been around the game 21 years and you have teams with four, five, six leaders and teams with one bona fide leader. It's important to have great leadership, but I don't know if there's a certain amount of guys."

Pedon gave the players some objectives he wants to focus on before the season begins.

"We're most consumed and concerned with things directly correlated to winning," he said. "For us that's being able to control the controllables, being the hardest-playing team, the toughest team, the most together team and the team that doesn't beat ourselves."

Pedon knows the next 40 days will go quickly before Nov. 7 arrives. There is much to do and plenty to determine.

Still, Tuesday was a start. When it was finished, players were handed bags of goodies from staff families and a group picture was taken to celebrate the occasion.

"We had a great practice today in terms of competitiveness," said Pedon, who was joined at the end by his wife, Stephanie, and son, Maddox. "I was really pleased with the competitiveness, and the attention to detail was good and how hard they played. We're getting better day by day."

Coaches Clinic

The ISU staff will hold a Coaches Clinic for high school and AAU coaches Oct. 7 at Redbird Arena. Admission is free.

Coaches can sign up with ISU graduate assistant Jack Betz at jbetz@ilstu.edu. Walk-ins also will be welcome. There will be registration at 11:15 a.m. followed by an open Redbird practice.

There will be clinic stations at 1:30 p.m. Dakich will handle offensive concepts, with Offutt doing defensive concepts and Judson talking about game preparation.