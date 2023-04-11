NORMAL — The sour taste of a weekend series loss to Missouri State lasted only as long as Illinois State’s five-run first inning Tuesday at Marian Kneer Stadium.

The Redbirds jumped on Bradley early and needed just five innings to complete a 10-2 Missouri Valley Conference softball thrashing of the Braves.

“It was a tough series we just had,” said ISU first baseman Abby Knight. “So it was nice to come out here and show what we’re best at. I thought our bats were really good today so that was nice to see.”

The Redbirds (21-17 overall) are tied with Missouri State for second in the MVC at 11-3 behind the 12-1 mark of first-place Northern Iowa.

“I think they were focused in and ready to go,” ISU coach Tina Kramos said. “They were ready to finish the series with Bradley.”

Bradley starter Camryn Schaller walked four and gave up two hits before departing with just one out recorded. She was charged with five earned runs.

“I thought our pitch selection was fantastic,” said Kramos. “We stayed in the zone and we hit the balls they gave to us and took the walks when they gave them to us.”

Chloe Jefferson and Dayna Kennedy contributed RBI singles in the productive ISU first.

Emme Olson scored on a wild pitch. Brandi LaFountaine and Jayden Standish drew bases loaded walks to force in runs.

Olson cranked a second-inning solo home run to left field for a 6-0 ISU margin.

The Redbirds enjoyed a 9-0 cushion after a three-run fourth highlighted by Knight’s two-run double down the right-field line.

“We want to be top of the conference,” Knight said. “That’s what we’re practicing for, and that’s what we strive to be.”

Bradley (10-32, 2-13) avoided the eight-run rule with two fifth-inning runs against ISU starter Hannah Ross but succumbed to it in the bottom of the frame when Abby Horton took third on a Delainey Bryant single and continued home on an error.

“This game was really important for us. It got us back on track,” said Kramos. “It got us the third game of that series. There were a lot of good things about that game.”

The Redbirds had downed the Braves 3-0 and 6-3 on April 5 in Peoria.

Olson was 3-for-3 and scored twice. Her fourth-inning double was the 49th of her career, tying the school record. Olson also became the seventh ISU player to reach 200 career hits.

Ross (7-7) struck out four and walked one over five innings.

“She had some long offensive innings she had to sit through,” Kramos said. “I thought she did a pretty good job of that.”

Photos: Illinois State University baseball and softball