CHARLESTON – The extra point was extra painful for the Illinois State football team Saturday at O’Brien Field.

ISU snapped a tie on a Mason Blakemore touchdown with 4:04 to play but missed the extra point.

Eastern Illinois did not miss after it scored at the 30-second mark to hand the Panthers the Mid-America Classic trophy for the first time in six years with a 14-13 win.

“It was a frustrating loss. The players are going to feel it for a while, and they need to feel it,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We’re a much better football team than that. We have to regroup and put this away, learn from it and move on. You can learn all you need to know with one loss. You don’t have to have any more losses.”

The 25th-ranked Redbirds lost for the first time three games. Eastern also is 2-1.

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Spack and his program, but I’m thrilled for our guys to take the traveling trophy back,” said EIU coach Chris Wilkerson. “For some of our guys, this was their last chance.”

ISU, which missed two first-half field goals, seized a 13-7 lead on a 12-yard Blakemore run with 4:04 remaining. But Ian Wagner’s extra point banged off the right upright and landed back on the field.

The Redbirds got the ball back with 2:48 left at their own 32 and ran three times with no success as Eastern used its remaining two timeouts.

“We were trying to run the clock out and use up their timeouts which we did,” Spack said. “We were in a perfect spot, where we wanted to be. We didn’t want to turn the ball over or get our quarterback hit and give them a short field.

"We were going to run the football and try to run the clock out. Everybody in the stadium knows you’ve got to run the football and you’ve got to run it. It is what it is.”

After a 71-yard Wagner punt, Eastern marched 93 yards in eight plays with Justin Thomas getting behind the ISU defense down the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown grab from Pierce Holley.

Julian Patino’s extra point was true.

ISU moved to the Eastern 47 before a Blake Ruffin interception of a Zack Annexstad pass killed the Redbird hopes for a long game-winning field goal.

“The most frustrating part is seeing that trophy going to the other side,” said ISU linebacker Amir Abdullah. “We had certain plays we didn’t execute as a defense, and it came back to bite us in the end.”

The Redbirds drove 77 yards with its first second-half possession and Wenkers Wright scored from 3 yards out. Wagner’s extra point forged a 7-7 tie at the 7:30 mark of the third quarter.

Annexstad completed two passes to Sobkowicz for 38 yards on the drive, and Wright rushed for 26 yards.

ISU struggled mightily on offense and special teams in the opening half and retreated to the halftime locker room facing a 7-0 deficit.

The Redbirds committed three first-half turnovers and kicker Josh Jasek missed field goal tries of 40 and 37 yards.

Eastern dented the scoreboard with a 31-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline from Holley to homas. The Panthers got Thomas isolated wide on ISU linebacker Jalan Gaines, who could not keep up.

The Redbird defense kept the visitors in the game with four sacks and a second-quarter interception by lineman Steven Curtis after Josh Dinga tipped an Eastern pass at the line.

Other than the missed field goals, ISU’s best chance for first half points ended when Sobkowicz was intercepted on an underthrown reverse pass from the Panthers’ 41.