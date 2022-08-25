Early reviews are positive on Illinois State's new kickers

NORMAL — Brock Spack knew he would have new kickers for his Illinois State football team with punter JT Bohlken and place-kicker Aidan Bresnahan graduating.

Yet finding out Ian Wagner would not fill even one of those roles because of a season-ending injury has forced the Redbirds to look elsewhere for special teams solutions.

That has thrust punter Jack Takerian and kicker Josh Jasek into starting roles, and ISU coach Brock Spack believes both are ready.

“They’ve been very good, a little above what we thought,” Spack said. “They’re both going to be very important.”

In his third season on campus, Takerian is a redshirt sophomore from Franklin, Wisconsin, who takes over for Bohlken.

“I’ve been waiting my turn behind JT. He did a great job,” said Takerian. “I’m looking to follow in his footsteps.”

While Bohlken averaged an impressive 44.1 yards per punt last season, Takerian’s year was the definition of a small sample size.

Takerian, who was expected to battle Wagner for the punting job, attempted only one punt but boomed it for 56 yards.

“I’ve taken a lot of time to do some stuff I didn’t know I needed to do until this year because of Ian being down,” Takerian said.

Takerian learned from Bohlken “you’ve got to be calm, cool and collected. You can’t let yourself get in your head. Your worst enemy is your mind.”

Jasek is a redshirt freshman who transferred to ISU from Nebraska. Jasek had been recruited before the extent of Wagner’s injury was known.

“We thought we needed another guy, a guy who had been through it,” said Spack. “He was at Nebraska so you expect him to be able to compete.”

Jasek heard from several schools after entering the transfer portal.

“They laid out the opportunity for me and told me what was going to happen when I came in,” Jasek said. “I had other places to go, but I was sort of putting myself in the same situation I was in at Nebraska.

"I like how they were going to choose the starting kicker by charting our kicks and seeing who did the best in camp. I think that’s the fairest way you can do it.”

A product of Iowa City West High School, Jasek connected on 11 of 17 field goal tries in 2020 at Iowa Western Community College with his longest success coming from 56 yards.

“It really depends on the wind,” Jasek said of his range. “In juco I hit a 56-yarder, but I had a little bit of wind behind me on that one. I feel pretty comfortable inside 55, 53.”

Spack is pleased how Jasek is able to quickly elevate his kicks.

“He gets the ball up really well. You can tell he’s played major college football,” said the ISU coach. “His leg strength is good, I wouldn’t say awesome, and his range is pretty consistent. We like him a lot. He’s what you hoped he would be.”

Spack also is a bit more at ease because Takerian has shown himself to be a capable kicker and Jasek a competent punter. The two will back each other up.

“Jack is a much better place-kicker than he’s been. He kicks off pretty well, but his place-kicking has been a little iffy,” said Spack. “He’s worked really hard at it this summer. And Jasek’s punting is better than I thought it would be.”

Captains named

Quarterback Zack Annexstad (offense), linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh (defense) and long snapper Joey Malinowski (special teams) have been selected team captains for the season.

“It was voted on by the players. I thought they did a real good job,” Spack said. “Those guys have been real strong leaders. We have a lot of good leaders. You don’t necessarily have to be a captain to be a leader.”

Two seniors will accompany the three captains to midfield for the pregame coin toss each game.