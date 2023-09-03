NORMAL — He was the local player who got away when Dwight native Clay Harbor played his college football at Missouri State.

Harbor, who played against and not for Illinois State at Hancock Stadium in his college days, was back on campus Saturday serving as color commentator for the Marquee Sports Network broadcast of ISU’s season opener against Dayton.

“I’ve never been in a live situation to where I’m calling the game,” Harbor said before ISU's 41-0 victory. “This is my first experience, something I’ve always wanted to do. I think this is the perfect start. I know the MVC. I love it. It holds a dear spot in my heart.”

The 36-year-old Harbor, however, is no stranger to the media world.

“I do a lot of work with NBC Sports Chicago on some Bears stuff and 670 (AM) The Score,” said Harbor. “I hosted The Score last (Friday) night.”

An NFL tight end for nine seasons, Harbor was a fourth round draft choice out of Missouri State in 2010.

He totaled 114 receptions for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns while playing for Philadelphia, Jacksonville, New England, Detroit and New Orleans.

Living in the Chicago area, a stop in his hometown was a quick exit ramp steer off Interstate 55 on the way to Normal.

“The ISU Redbirds are still close to home, right by Dwight,” Harbor said. “My mom still lives there, my aunt, my family. I stopped in to say hi to them and I’m going to see them again when I come back. Living in the city, this is the perfect road trip.”

Another defensive score

It only took one quarter of the opener, but ISU recorded a defensive touchdown for the 15th straight season covering Coach Brock Spack’s entire tenure.

Lavoise-Deontae McCoy came out of the end zone pile with the football after a Dayton punt snap went awry.

Wagner finds mark

ISU place-kicker Ian Wagner had been a bit erratic in the Redbirds’ fall camp scrimmages but was perfect Saturday going 5 of 5 on extra point kicks and drilling field goals of 28 and 43 yards.

“Pretty solid,” Spack. “I thought he was pretty good.”

Kasper on target

ISU receiver Eddie Kasper caught six passes for 73 yards, but also launched an on-target pass 40-plus yards downfield on a first-half reverse pass.

Kasper’s toss to Daniel Sobkowicz was broken up but Dayton was called for pass interference.

Kasper also returned two punts for 13 yards. Why is that news? ISU netted just 16 yards all last season on 10 punt returns.

Unintended accuracy

Dayton kicker Sam Webster, among 34 kickers on the preseason watch list for the Fred Mitchell Award, nailed the left upright with a 39-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter.

On his second chance, Webster again found the left upright on a 37-yard try, but the Flyers were called for a false start. On a 42-yard boot, Webster missed the upright but was wide left.

Deceiving statistic

While holding a 31-0 halftime lead, ISU ran 20 fewer plays from scrimmage than Dayton 47-27 but gained more than twice as many yards 311-125.

The Redbirds also were on the short end in time of possession 22:28-7:32.

Next up

ISU begins Missouri Valley Football Conference play next Saturday in a 3 p.m. road game against Western Illinois.

It will be the Redbirds' last trip to Macomb for a while. The Leathernecks are leaving the MVFC after the season to join the Ohio Valley Conference.