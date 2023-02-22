DES MOINES, Iowa — Illinois State went cold in the second half Wednesday night, which isn't a good idea going against Drake these days.

The Bulldogs pulled away from a 10-point halftime lead to rout the Redbirds, 82-51, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Wednesday at Knapp Center.

Drake won its 10th straight to improve to 24-6 and stayed tied for the league lead with Bradley at 15-4. The Bulldogs and Braves square off Saturday in Peoria for the title.

Meanwhile, ISU lost its season-high sixth straight to fall to 11-20 and 5-14 in the MVC. The Redbirds conclude the regular season at 2 p.m. Sunday against Evansville at CEFCU Arena.

Darius Burford paced ISU with 16 points, but only two in the second half. Seneca Knight added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Liam McChesney scored four points after missing the last two games with back spasms.

The Redbirds shot 40% in the first half while trailing 42-32 at the break. But in the second half, ISU started 2 of 16 with both makes on McChesney dunks.

ISU made 6 of 26 field goal attempts and 1 of 10 on 3-pointers in the second half. The Redbirds ended up 31.1% from the field and 5 of 20 outside the arc.

Sophomore Tucker DeVries led Drake with 18 points. The Bulldogs' four players who were honored on Senior Night all enjoyed good nights. D.J. Wilkins made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, while Garrett Sturtz added 14 points. Roman Penn contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Sardaar Calhoun had nine points off the bench.

Drake shot 49.1% from the field and was 9 of 26 on 3-pointers. The Bulldogs had a 38-32 rebounding advantage.

McChesney's dunk and two free throws by Knight cut Drake's lead to 46-36 early in the second half. But by the time of McChesney's second dunk, the Bulldogs went on a 15-2 run to open a 61-38 lead midway through the second half and ISU was never able to get closer than 21 again.

He's 3-for-3 from deep ☔️ pic.twitter.com/kU0ZfUUZZu — Illinois State Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) February 23, 2023

Burford's 3-pointer gave the Redbirds a 21-20 lead with 11:06 left in the first half before a 7-0 run by the Bulldogs, capped by Wilkins' 3-pointer, put Drake ahead by six.

DeVries sank two free throws to give Drake its biggest first-half lead at 36-25 with 4:57 left before the Bulldogs settled for a 10-point advantage at the break.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Illinois State welcomes new head basketball coach Ryan Pedon Secondary Dominant Watch now: New Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon talks to the media Monday Watch now: Illinois State AD Kyle Brennan introduces new basketball coach Ryan Pedon 030822-blm-loc-2pedon 010123-blm-loc-proeberpics6 030822-blm-loc-4pedon 030822-blm-loc-5pedon 030822-blm-loc-6pedon 030822-blm-loc-7pedon 030822-blm-loc-8pedon 030822-blm-loc-10pedon