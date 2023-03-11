MOLINE — The Illinois State women’s basketball team won’t be cutting down the nets at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for a second straight year.

The Redbirds missed 13 of 15 first-quarter shots and never recovered as Drake captured a 74-54 semifinal victory Saturday at Vibrant Arena.

"It wasn't our best showing," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "It's not who we are, and it will not define us."

Top-seeded ISU slipped to 24-8 and does not expect to receive an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. Because of its regular season Valley championship, the Redbirds are an automatic qualifier for the WNIT.

No. 4 seed Drake (21-9) will meet either Belmont or Northern Iowa for the tournament championship Sunday at 1:02 p.m.

ISU shot miserably in the first half, starting 2 of 12 and finishing 8 of 34 (23.5 percent). Meanwhile, Drake was hitting 3-pointers at a 6 of 11 clip.

"Drake was causing us to rush a little too much," said junior Kate Bullman. "If we could have slowed down and played at our pace, possibly we would have made some more shots. But we played our hearts out, and I'm proud of all of us."

Tone set early

After scoring the game’s first four points, the Redbirds fell behind 13-6 with Anna Miller and Courtney Becker tossing in 3-pointers.

Drake extended a 22-9 margin after one quarter to 31-13 on a Taylor McAulay trey at the 5:50 mark of the second quarter.

The Redbirds retreated to the locker room at halftime facing a 39-24 deficit. Maggie Bair tormented ISU for 13 first-half points.

The Bulldogs were stingy with momentum in the third quarter. ISU closed within 11 on a six-point surge that featured two buckets from DeAnna Wilson and one from Kate Bullman.

Drake responded with an 8-2 run highlighted by deflating 3-pointers from Becker and Grace Berg.

Berg’s 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter pushed the Bulldogs’ advantage to 61-40 and put Drake at 9 of 15 from beyond the arc.

ISU received 13 points each from Paige Robinson and Wilson and 10 from Bullman. The Redbirds finished at 27.3 percent from the floor.

Drake was led by Bair's 19 points. Berg added 16 and Becker 11.

ISU is 27-27 all-time in the MVC Tournament and 6-6 in Moline.

The teams had split two regular season meetings with ISU clipping Drake 87-76 on Dec. 30 in Normal and the Bulldogs prevailing 83-67 on Feb. 19 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.