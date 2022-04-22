Watch now: Division II All-American Paige Robinson to transfer to Illinois State

NORMAL — Former Division II national Player of the Year Paige Robinson announced Friday she will transfer to Illinois State to use her final season of eligibility as a member of the Redbirds’ women’s basketball team.

The 5-foot-10 Robinson has scored over 2,000 points in four seasons at Division II powerhouse Drury.

“I didn’t get heavily recruited out of high school by a lot of DIs so Drury was the best fit for me,” Robinson said. “With COVID, I was granted an extra year, and I want to face those new challenges at a new level. Hopefully, I can prove myself at the highest level.”

A native of Bethany who attended Okaw Valley High School, Robinson averaged 21.0 points, and 4.4 rebounds in her final season at Drury.

She shot 47.3 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from 3-point range and 86 percent at the free throw line to earn All-American status.

Robinson felt good about ISU from the beginning.

“I developed that before I could even get on campus,” she said. “Getting on campus really sold me, hanging out with the girls and seeing what they are all about.”

ISU returns four starters from a 19-14 team that won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The one starter graduating is leading scorer and first team all-MVC selection JuJu Redmond.

“I’ve heard all good things about Ju,” said Robinson. “I hope I can come in and contribute in the way they need me to. I’m going to work hard enough to be able to do that.”

As a junior, Robinson was named Division II Player of the Year after averaging 21.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. The Panthers were 24-2 in the 2020-21 season and advanced to the Division II national championship game before falling to Lubbock Christian.

Drury was 32-0 in Robinson’s sophomore season but postseason play was canceled because of the pandemic. Robinson averaged 14.8 points that year and 14.4 as a freshman.

“I think I can create off ball screens pretty well. We ran a lot of ball screens,” Robinson said. “If defenses are collapsing on me, I’m kicking it out to my teammates. I can finish at the rim, and I really take pride in my defense. I have to develop my pull-up jumper a little more, but it’s coming along.”

Robinson also contributed 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals per outing over her final two years at Drury.

Located in Springfield, Mo., Drury owns a sparkling 123-8 record during Robinson’s four seasons and a 72-4 mark in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Robinson will graduate from Drury in May with a degree in marketing. She will pursue a master’s degree at ISU in a similar field.

A starter along with Robinson last season on the Panthers was guard Terrion Moore, who spent the 2020-21 season at ISU.

Per NCAA regulations, ISU coach Kristen Gillespie is not allowed to comment until Robinson's scholarship agreement has been received.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.