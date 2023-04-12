NORMAL – Kenton Wilhoit began spring practice with the Illinois State football team in March, but he will not end it with the Redbirds in April.

Wilhoit has entered the transfer portal, and the Redbirds are moving on without their second leading tackler from last season.

“It is what it is. I don’t get why he would go now,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “But it’s his choice and good luck to him.”

Wilhoit was a two-year starter at inside linebacker for the Redbirds and registered 77 tackles in 2022.

“Obviously, you always want continuity,” said ISU defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp. “But nowadays that’s not going to be very forgiving.”

Wilhoit manned the mike linebacker position in the Redbirds’ 3-4 alignment. The mike and will linebacker spots have very similar responsibilities.

“We feel pretty comfortable with the guys we have there,” Spack said. “The guys who are playing are playing really well. We’ve got enough good players there.”

The most experienced inside backers remaining are LaVoise-Deontae McCoy and Cade Campos. McCoy started five of 11 games and had 47 tackles. Campos saw action in six games (five starts) before suffering a season-ending injury and finished with 23 stops.

“That’s just how it is these days with the transfer portal and everything. It’s crazy,” Campos said of Wilhoit’s departure. “It’s a surprise, but you really can’t let it affect you too much. It’s always been a next man up mentality in the linebacker room. We’re just going to find the next best player to step up.”

A junior who redshirted his first season at ISU in 2019, Campos advances further up ISU’s seniority ladder. He is now the second oldest defensive player after lineman Josh Dinga.

“That got me thinking,” said Campos. “It’s been good. I’ve got a lot of reps, a lot of experience. I’m looking forward to it.”

Other ISU options include Jacob Bellizzi, who saw action as a reserve in all 11 games last season. Bellizzi is sidelined by a torn pectoral muscle, but will be available in the fall.

Also in the mix are Connor Leyden, Darius Walker and Tye Niekamp, Travis’ son.

“Going into the spring that was one of our deeper positions top to bottom. We lose a guy, but we still have plenty of guys there who can play and play at a high level,” said Travis Niekamp. “The cupboard is not bare by any stretch of the imagination with that group. They all have a good understanding of what we’re doing.”

Spack said ISU could look into the portal for an inside linebacker.

“Most likely not, unless he can come in and be a world beater,” said the Redbirds coach. “We’re not going to bring in a guy just to take a spot. I don’t think we would find a guy we want. We’re happy with what we have, but we’ll see.”

ISU had previously lost three defensive starters to the portal in lineman Jude Okolo, linebacker Jeremiah Jordan and cornerback Franky West.

Linemen recovering

ISU offensive linemen Peyton Asche and Larry Ross have returned to action from injury and are likely to see action in Saturday’s 1 p.m. Spring Showcase scrimmage at Hancock Stadium.

Asche started nine games at tackle last season. Ross is a transfer from Stony Brook and is projected as ISU’s center for the coming season.

Another recuperating lineman, Jake Pope, is practicing on a limited basis but will not play in Saturday’s public scrimmage.

Lamont to Canada

Former ISU cornerback Deandre Lamont has signed with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

In one season as a Redbird after transferring from Central Arkansas, Lamont ranked third on the team with 68 tackles with two sacks and an interception.

