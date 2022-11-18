Demarcus Sharp, Northwestern State hand Illinois State a 'tough' home loss in rematch

NORMAL — The talk around Illinois State's basketball team coming into the season was being the toughness team on the court every night.

The Redbirds did so on the road last week to pull out two close wins, then came back to CEFCU Arena on Thursday night — and for the first 20 minutes seemed to forget all about that.

Guard Demarcus Sharp, a transfer from Missouri State, scored 23 points as Northwestern State held off ISU, 70-67, before a crowd of 3,095. The Demons gained some revenge after ISU survived travel woes to get to Natchitoches, Louisiana, last Saturday to pull out a two-point victory.

"We knew they were going to give us their best shot," said junior point guard Darius Burford, who led ISU with a season-high 20 points. "They played harder than us in the first half (while taking a 38-30 lead). We kind of figured out in the second half what we had to do — the little intangibles, win 50-50 balls — but when you only play hard one half it's hard to win a game."

ISU overcame a 10-point deficit midway through the second half to twice take a one-point lead. But Sharp's steal with a minute to play and the game tied led to two free throws before the Redbirds' Colton Sandage was called for a controversial technical call for flopping after missing a 3-pointer.

Sandage, who made three 3-pointers, then had two good looks in the closing seconds to force overtime. He couldn't get either to fall as the Redbirds dropped to 2-2 ahead of a trip to the Cayman Islands Classic where they meet LSU at 10 a.m. (CT) Monday.

"We have to play harder and we have to play smarter," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon, still looking for his first home win. "I know this is a work in progress, and it's not always going to look how you want it to look in the middle of November when you've played four games together as a program. I have to have some patience there."

Kendall Lewis contributed 14 points and seven rebounds for ISU while Sandage scored a season-high 12 points. Both teams shot 45.3% from the field, but Northwestern State went 7 of 13 outside the arc while ISU was 9 of 25.

ISU also committed 17 turnovers, which gave Northwestern State a decisive 20-11 advantage on points off turnovers.

Cramps for Burford

Burford, who also had five assists and four rebounds, helped spark ISU's second-half comeback. However, he had to go the bench with cramps after making two free throws with 2:19 left to cut the Demons' lead to 65-64.

ISU really missed him when, after Lewis sank a 3-pointer for a 67-all tie and the Redbirds got a defensive stop on Liam McChesney's block, Sharp stripped Luke Kasubke near midcourt. Sharp was fouled going for a layup and made both free throws.

"I went for a drive and my leg cramped up," said Burford. "It was still going on late, so it's just unfortunate."

Pedon said Burford was drinking fluids and being worked on so he didn't call a timeout at that juncture. Pedon later said he regretted not calling a timeout to get Burford back in the game.

"I thought he was sensational in the second half on both sides of the ball. He was a table setter for us and a pace setter for us in the second half," said Pedon.

Technical flop

A new rule this season for flopping has created angst all around college basketball. Being called in the last minute — with the game on the line — really hurt the Redbirds.

Sandage went up in front of ISU's bench with a 3-pointer to take the lead with 42 seconds left. He missed and fell down as Northwestern State's Isaac Haney got the rebound. Then the whistle blew, and Sandage was called for flopping for falling down after his missed shot.

There was a reason for that.

"I landed on his (Dayne Prim's) foot, so I fell," said Sandage. "That's the new rule in college. If they think it's a flop, it's a technical. You really can't do too much about it."

Pedon said he was following the flight of Sandage's shot and didn't see what happened. But he believed Sandage.

"I'm not a fan of the rule and know some of the referees are not fans of the rule and coaches across the country are not a fan of that rule," said Pedon. "For it to affect games, it's a tough pill to swallow."

Sandage delivers

While Sandage said "as a fifth-year player" he needed to make one of his late 3-point attempts to put the game into OT, the Bloomington High School graduate still enjoyed his best game while playing 25 minutes.

"The skips were open, and the guys were hitting the skip passes allowing me to get good looks," said Sandage, who made a 3-pointer to end the first half. "Getting in that rhythm got me going and allowed me to translate my energy throughout the whole team."

A back injury curtailed Sandage's practice time in the summer and when practice officially began near the end of September. He is slowly working his way back into shape.

"He's a really important piece to our puzzle for a variety of reasons," said Pedon. "His toughness and grit is something this team really needs and his spirit and competitiveness and edge."

Sharp game

Northwestern State (3-2), which upset No. 15 TCU on Monday after losing to ISU, scored 32 points in the paint. ISU tried a variety of players guarding the 6-foot-2 Sharp, including the 6-8 Lewis, but time after time he got deep inside and made 10 of 20 shots.

Haney, another transfer guard from Missouri State, also attacked the Redbirds off the dribble and finished with 14 points.

"We choose to defend them a little different than our system is normally designed to do," said Pedon. "We stayed home on shooters and didn't allow them to necessarily beat us with their drive-and-kick game. As a result it turns into a little more of a one-on-one game. Western Illinois did that to us in Game 1. Their guys made plays. He (Sharp) made a lot of plays. He's tough and competitive and has an edge. He's a finisher."