Defense culprit for Illinois State as MVC-leading Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss

NORMAL — The problem was different Wednesday night at CEFCU Arena. Yet the result remained the same for Illinois State's struggling basketball team.

Missouri Valley Conference-leading Indiana State was running a layup drill for much of the first half and took an 18-point lead to the locker room. The Redbirds got their turnover troubles under control and now the defense —which had been solid recently — sprung a leak as the Sycamores shot 67.7% from the field.

"We just came out bad in the first half. We have to talk more, we have to be way more connected," said ISU junior Darius Burford as the Sycamores scored 34 points in the paint in the first half. "This is the third game now where we've struggled in the first half and picked it up in the second. We have to figure it out."

Burford led a second-half charge that got the Redbirds within five with 35 seconds left. That proved too little too late as Indiana State earned a 76-67 victory that gave ISU its third straight loss and fourth in the last five games.

"They were sensational tonight, and it's to easy to see why they're undefeated in conference play," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "They've got the top offense in our conference (averaging 81.2 points) and they're extremely hard to guard. They came out and sort of put us on our heels early, and we were battling back from there."

Burford led the Redbirds, who fell to 6-10 overall and 1-4 in the Valley, with a season-high 22 points as no other ISU player scored in double figures. ISU travels to face Evansville at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Short-handed Sycamores

Indiana State (12-4, 5-0) played without leading scorer Courvoisier McCauley, who came up ill during the day and stayed at the team hotel. But it hardly mattered as the Sycamores scored 48 points in the paint and ended shooting 60% from the field.

Pacing Indiana State was senior guard Cameron Henry, who made 9 of 11 field goal attempts and scored 18 points. Point guard Julian Larry had 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting while freshman center Robbie Avila added 14 points while and Bradley transfer Jayson Kent scored 12 off the bench.

"We did a lot of good things the first 30 minutes. The first half was really, really good and exactly how we want to play on both ends of the floor," said Indiana State head coach Josh Schertz. "Our cutting, movement and pace, the way we guarded, was really high level."

Larry, a 6-foot-3 sophomore in his third year with the Sycamores, might be the MVC's Most Improved Player. In addition to not missing a shot for the second Valley game this season, Larry also handed out five assists with just one turnover.

"Their point guard has tremendous speed that takes a little getting used to," said Pedon. "I would have liked adjusting quicker than 20 minutes in. In their five conference games they've been ahead by double digits in four of those games and the other game up 8 or 9. They're a tremendous first half team ... Julian Larry put pressure on our defense at a high level."

Knight off bench

Seneca Knight didn't start for only the second time this season as Pedon continued to look for a combination that can get ISU off to a better start to the game. Luke Kasubke took Knight's spot.

The change didn't help. The Sycamores took an 11-2 lead by the first media timeout and it never got much better for ISU in the first half. The Sycamores grabbed their biggest lead at 43-22 with 3:33 left.

"It comes down to a lack of focus and taking pride in it. We can't come out here expecting it's going to be an easy game," said Knight, who played 25 minutes and finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. "Every game is going to be a battle and we have to approach it that way in the first half instead of just waiting 20 minutes and doing it in the second half."

ISU's defense tightened up in the second half as the Redbirds slowly began chipping away. Kendall Lewis' 3-pointer, his only basket of the game, drew ISU within 61-49 with 9:14 left.

Burford sank two free throws to get ISU within nine with 1:57 to go and then converted a three-point play to cut the deficit to 70-64 with 1:15 left.

Indiana State's Cooper Neese sank both ends of a one-and-one to stop ISU's momentum. Burford made three of four at the line as ISU trailed, 72-67, before Larry and Trent Gibson each sank two free throws for the final margin.

'Work in progress'

"We're definitely a work in progress. We're trying to build daily the type of program we want here. It's a process," said Pedon. "As frustrating as it can be, it takes some time. We have to continue to learn and grow and improve, day by day and game by game. That's where my mindset remains."

Pedon stressed ISU did some good things. The Redbirds had 14 assists to go with 11 turnovers. That's the first positive assist-to-turnover ratio since Dec. 10 against SIU Edwardsville at Horton Field House (10-9) and ISU's fewest turnovers since that game.

The Redbird coach also liked the way his team played with "more force" in the paint in the second half. ISU shot 42.4% from the field, including 9 of 20 outside the arc, but was outrebounded, 34-23.

"We had two great days of practice leading into this game," said Burford. "We just have to keep stacking them more, keep stacking more good days in practice and being around each other and being more comfortable and figuring each other out. Basketball is a game of up and downs. You're going to have stretches when you're down and stretches when you're up, winning streaks, losing streaks."

