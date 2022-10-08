Defense comes up big as Illinois State holds off Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – By calling three runs late in the game with three Northern Iowa timeouts remaining, Illinois State football coach Brock Spack handed the Redbirds’ fate to his defense with over a minute remaining Saturday.

When Zeke Vandenburgh sacked UNI quarterback Theo Day with support from Cade Campos, Spack’s faith was rewarded with a 23-21 victory.

The critical sack with the Panthers on the fringes of field goal range sent the clock ticking to zero before UNI could regroup and ISU owned its first win at the UNI-Dome since 2012.

“We were telling each other on the sideline if it comes down to us we’ve got to get it done,” Vandenburgh said. “We expect to win in those situations.”

“I put it on my defense and we won the game,” said Spack. “I have lot of confidence in them.”

ISU evened its Missouri Valley Football Conference record at 1-1 while bumping its overall mark to 3-2.

“The UNI-Dome is such a hard place to play,” Campos said. “To come out with a win is massive.”

Moving the chains

ISU finished with a season-high 409 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Zack Annexstad completed 29 of 41 passes for 257 yards.

Nigel White rushed for 69 yards on 16 carries and Wenkers Wright 54 yards on 14 carries. Tight end Tanner Taula hauled in seven receptions for 63 yareds, slot receiver Jalen Carr six for 61 and Wright six for 55.

“We definitely were keeping them guessing with a lot of things,” said Annexstad. “I was spreading the ball around to my playmakers and they can make plays. It’s a lot of fun.”

Wright held out

Wright did not play most of the second half because of hamstring soreness. Spack is optimistic the injury will prove to be minor.

“He just didn’t feel comfortable. He had a hard time getting into his stance,” said the ISU coach. “He’s a good kid. He doesn’t want to hurt the team.”

Wright would barely admit to any discomfort.

“It’s nothing really,” Wright insisted. “I’ll be back. I’m good.”

Matching scores

ISU opened in a hurry up offense and Wright surged 12 yards on the first snap. Wright carried four times for 28 yards and snared three passes for 26 yards on the drive.

The 79-yard march was capped by a 2-yard pass from Annexstad to tight end Bryson Deming.

UNI’s first score came much quicker. Theo Day found Sergio Morancy behind the Redbirds secondary for a 53-yard touchdown bomb.

First for ISU, Wagner

The first career field goal for ISU redshirt freshman Ian Wagner and the Redbirds’ first of the season came from 33 yards out with 2:18 left in the first quarter.

Wagner’s boot handed ISU a 10-7 edge.

First half efficiency

The Redbirds scored on all four of their first-half possessions with two touchdowns and two field goals.

ISU seized a 17-7 lead when Wright stormed over the right side, following Taula threw the hole, from 3 yards on fourth-and-2 with 8:12 left in the opening half.

UNI pulled within 17-14 with a 3-yard Dom Williams scoring burst at the 4:35 mark of the second quarter.

The Redbirds chewed up the rest of the first half clock and tacked on a 25-yard Wagner field goal as time expired for a six-point halftime lead.

ISU converted a key fourth and inches on that drive. On a sneak, Annexstad didn’t get much but he got enough for a first down by a couple inches.

Four productive Redbird drives led to a 20:32 to 9:28 advantage in first half time of possession.

Dinga’s triple play

ISU’s Josh Dinga pulled off a defensive lineman’s triple play in the third quarter.

Dinga sacked UNI quarterback Theo Day, forced a fumble and recovered the fumble.

Two linemen missing

ISU played without a starting lineman on each side of the ball.

Offensive guard Pete Bussone and nose guard Jude Okolo did not make the trip while in concussion protocol.