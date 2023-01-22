DeAnna Wilson, Illinois State women ride powerful third quarter to win over Evansville

NORMAL – With 10 points at halftime, Illinois State’s DeAnna Wilson “thought I could probably go for 20” Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

Wilson soared past 20 and landed at a career-high matching 25 points, and she didn’t even play the fourth quarter of the Redbirds’ 78-46 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Evansville before a crowd of 1,323.

The 6-foot-2 Wilson's third-quarter outburst allowed ISU to cruise to its sixth straight win and advance to 13-5 overall and 7-1 in the Valley.

“Dee was cooking today. Any time we throw it into Dee and she quick scores, we know we’ve got to continue to feed,” Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said. “She had trouble finishing the ball early on. Those moments seem to be in the past. She adds such a different dynamic to our team.”

Wilson connected on 10 of 13 shots from the floor and was 5 of 6 at the free throw line. Her 15-point third quarter bested all but two of her entire games this season.

“I was trying to post up hard,” said Wilson, who had her first 20-point game of the season. “I was hoping they wouldn’t double (team). She (Gillespie) kept saying they were going to double. OK, I’ll look. But once the double didn’t come, I scored the ball.”

Wilson, who scored 40 points in two games last season against the Purple Aces, drew a combined seven fouls on Evansville’s 6-3 Barbora Tomancova and 6-4 Celine DuPont.

“I was concerned about Wilson. She had huge games against us last year,” Aces coach Robyn Scherr-Wells said. “She picked up right where she left off.”

Robinson heats up

ISU’s Paige Robinson was 3 of 11 shooting in Friday’s win over Indiana State after missing the previous game with a sprained wrist.

Robinson looked plenty healthy Sunday, sinking 9 of 12 and 4 of 6 from 3-point range en route to 24 points.

“It wasn’t necessarily bothering me. It was just something I had to adjust to,” said Robinson. “Just having those couple days to adjust to the brace really helped.”

Killer instinct

Evansville (8-8, 3-5 MVC) sliced a 16-point second quarter deficit to six and settled for a 34-26 shortfall entering halftime.

“I really challenged our team at halftime about the standard we want to set,” Gillespie said. “How we do one thing is how we do everything. I felt we could have been up more.”

Sparked by Wilson, the Redbirds dealt the Aces a losing hand with a 24-8 third-quarter advantage.

“It’s been a common theme of finding that killer instinct, and I think we found it the second half,” said Gillespie. “I love the way we guarded, and I loved the way we shared the ball. I think we’re moving the needle in the right direction. We took a big step in becoming the team we want to become.”

Crompton held in check

Evansville limited ISU guard Mary Crompton, who had scored 53 points in her past two games, to two on 1 of 4 shooting.

It was just the second time all season Crompton, who became the ninth player in program history to start 100 games, was held without a 3-pointer.

The Redbirds hit only 5 of 22 from beyond the arc, but were a deadly 26 of 39 (67 percent) inside it.

“That’s why Illinois State is first in the conference and one of the best teams in the league,” Scherr-Wells said. “They have threats in every spot in their starting lineup. It’s a little bit of pick your poison.”

Feit bright spot

Normal Community High School product Abby Feit scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds for Evansville. It was Feit’s highest scoring game in four trips back to her hometown.

“It’s disappointing. Our shots weren’t falling,” said Feit. “We weren’t executing our plays and taking bad shots as a team. Credit to ISU’s defense. They were ready for us. They scouted all of our plays. After halftime, we came out flat and didn’t execute properly.”

The Aces closed at a woeful 21.7 percent from the field (13 of 60). But other than Feit, Evansville was an even worse 6 of 44 (13.6 percent).

“They did a really good job of taking away a lot of things we really rely on,” Scherr-Wells said. “I thought we were really impatient at the offensive end. We took too many quick shots and didn’t work the ball enough.”

A senior, Feit has one more season of eligibility remaining but has not decided if she will use it.

“I’m still undecided,” she said. “I’m trying to figure out some school stuff. We’ll see.”

100 for Gillespie

The win was the 100th as ISU coach for Gillespie, who has a 100-66 record in her sixth season with the Redbirds.

