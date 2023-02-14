NORMAL — Darius Burford never thought his season might be finished when he ran into Kendall Lewis during an Illinois State basketball practice on Jan. 28.

Burford suffered a fractured orbital bone under his eye as well as a broken bone on the side of his nose.

"I knew I was going to be back," said the 6-foot junior guard, who missed only one game before wearing a mask upon his return.

And, from personal experience, Burford isn't about to count the days until the Redbirds' season ends despite some rocky patches during the Missouri Valley Conference campaign.

Burford was a freshman guard at Elon during the COVID-19 interrupted 2020-21 season when the Phoenix lost eight straight games and didn't win for almost two months. Elon then ripped off seven straight victories and advanced to the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship game before losing to Drexel.

"I don't give up on any team," said Burford. "I feel we have just as much chance as anyone else. It (the MVC) is a one-bid league. Who's to say we can't?"

With four-regular season games left, ISU knows it needs to build some momentum before heading to St. Louis for the MVC Tournament on March 2-5. That starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday when the Redbirds entertain Murray State in their next-to-last home game at CEFCU Arena.

The Redbirds have lost their last three games, falling to 10-17 overall and 5-11 in the Valley, tied for ninth with Valparaiso. Murray State (13-13) was in the hunt for the title until three straight lopsided defeats have dropped the Racers to 8-8 in the league and tied for seventh.

ISU head coach Ryan Pedon said Burford has played some of his best basketball of the season after the practice mishap with Lewis, who was setting a screen for Burford when they collided.

Burford has averaged 15.5 points in the four games after the injury, taking over as ISU's leading scorer this season with a 12-point average. He even had minor surgery last Thursday for the broken bone on the side of his nose — which is forcing him to wear another protective covering for about a week — before scoring 17 points at Valpo on Saturday in an 81-76 loss.

"I really don't put too much thought into it," said Burford of the mask he'll wear the rest of the season. "I take matters into my own hands and play free ... When I found out I broke it I just listened to doctors and what they had to say, and they said I should be fine with the mask. I never gave it a second thought."

Pedon moved Burford back into the starting lineup at Valpo. The Bolingbrook native, who transferred to ISU last spring, started the Redbirds' first 21 games.

"I've coached plenty of guys who have had to wear masks during season," said Pedon. "Some guys are hung up on feel or looks and other guys are hung up on the nose being a tender spot and exposed when you feel play this game. I didn't feel any of that from him, and at times he's played more fearlessly.

"Whether that rejuvenated him being out or not, I noticed a real difference in him when he got back. Later in the season you can always see guys who have an extra bounce in their step."

Burford began the season as ISU's point guard before Pedon switched him off the ball in an effort to take advantage of his ability to drive inside from the wings.

Turnovers have been a problem all season for the Redbirds and Burford. But in the last three games, Burford has 15 assists to five turnovers and is happy his assists (63) now outnumber his turnovers (61).

"The game is really slowing down for me," said Burford. "At first I was really getting comfortable with my teammates and comfortable with a new system and everything. Now I feel like I'm getting into my groove. I know what Coach asks of me every day."

Pedon is asking the players to take "control" of the team with the season winding down. That means the players providing the motivation instead of Pedon and his assistants.

Burford admits he's more of a leader-by-example player, but said he is working to become more of a vocal leader. Burford said Colton Sandage, despite being out with a back and calf injury, and Luke Kasubke stepped in at Valpo to provide vocal leadership.

"Luke gave us a little inspirational speech before and after (the game) telling us we have to keep our heads up and keep going," said Burford.

Scouting the Racers

Murray State joined the MVC this season, along with Belmont and UIC, after being in the Ohio Valley Conference for 74 years. The Racers won their first MVC game on Dec. 1 in Murray, Ky., outlasting ISU in overtime, 70-67.

"We'll probably see a team that looks different in certain ways from the first go-around," said Pedon. "At this time of year I'm more concerned about us and what we're doing."

Murray State head coach Steve Prohm feels much like Pedon. The Racers were only a game out of the Valley lead until getting run over by Indiana State (99-56), Drake (92-68) and Bradley (78-48).

"It starts on the defensive end. Our defensive numbers have really dropped," said Prohm, whose team is 2-10 in true road games. "We've really struggled guarding the ball and defending the 3-point line."

Junior guard Rob Perry, a transfer from Stetson, led Murray State against ISU with 20 points in the first meeting. Perry ranks No. 10 in the Valley with a 14.4 scoring mark.

PHOTOS: Bradley wins 79-61 victory against the Redbirds in an Interstate-74 rivalry rout