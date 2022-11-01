Daniel Sobkowicz climbs into starting receiver role for Illinois State

NORMAL — All Daniel Sobkowicz wanted coming out of Rolling Meadows High School was a chance to play college football.

When older brother Max told him he would get that at Illinois State, Daniel was happy to follow his brother to Normal.

What Daniel has done with that chance is become one of the Redbirds’ top wide receivers entering Saturday’s 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game against Youngstown State at Hancock Stadium.

“Max is four years older. He was on the team last year when I was a freshman,” said Daniel. “Even me being a walk-on, he told me they are not going to treat anybody differently. They’re going to give you the same opportunity as anyone else. That made me want to come here.”

Max had four tackles, including a sack, as a walk-on reserve linebacker for the Redbirds in 2021 and left the program after graduation. As a redshirt freshman, Daniel ranks third on the Redbirds with 21 receptions and leads the team with three touchdown catches.

“Dan works hard and makes a lot of plays,” said ISU wide receivers coach/offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. “He’s earned the spot. He’s doing a good job at the X receiver. He makes contested catches and does his job blocking.”

Sobkowicz was placed on scholarship in August before the fall semester.

“We put him on because we thought he was one of our better outside receivers,” said head coach Brock Spark. “He turned out to be our best right now. He’s done a really good job.”

“It was great. I was grateful,” Sobkowicz said of scholarship status. “I put in a lot of work to do it. I knew it was going to come regardless because of the way I was playing in camp.”

Sobkowicz believes he has benefitted from added time working with ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad.

“In the spring, we didn’t throw the ball too much to each other. I wasn’t in that part of the depth chart,” said the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder. “I feel like our chemistry has gotten a lot better through the weeks. He’s a great quarterback. He always puts me in the right position to do the best I can.”

According to Spack, the Redbird coaching staff really liked Sobkowicz’s high school film, but didn’t have a scholarship to offer initially.

“We were kind of scratching our heads. What do we see no one else sees? I don’t think he had any scholarship offers,” said Spack. “I didn’t understand why a Division II school wouldn’t come in and see him. He has length, the ability to catch the ball and runs well. He’s still developing.

"Another offseason, another spring practice, another summer, another training camp, I think he’s going to be outstanding. I’m excited about him and happy for him.”

Wright improved

Tailback Wenkers Wright, who leads ISU at 409 yards rushing but was limited by a sore ankle to one carry last week, was moving well in practice Tuesday, said Spack.

“He’s cleared to play. He did everything today, even good on good,” Spack said of starters battling the first defense. “I don’t think he’s perfect yet, but he looks a lot better. He’s better this part of the week than before Indiana State.”

Wright rushed for 180 yards on 36 carries on Oct. 22 in a win over Indiana State.

Bussone sidelined

ISU offensive guard Peter Bussone will miss the Youngstown State game and possibly the Nov. 12 matchup at South Dakota State with a knee injury. The Normal Community product earlier sat out two games while in concussion protocol.

“He’ll be back maybe next week, but I doubt it,” said Spack. “We hope by Western (Nov. 19) he’ll be able to play.”

The ISU coach still “feels pretty good” about his guard situation with starters Kobe Rios and Zach Muller and versatile reserves Ryan Gudaitis and Justin Bromagen available.