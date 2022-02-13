Dan Muller fired as Illinois State's basketball coach, but will remain for rest of season

NORMAL — Illinois State athletic director Kyle Brennan announced Sunday that Dan Muller has been fired as the Redbirds' head basketball coach effective at season's end.

Muller, who is in his 10th season as head coach at his alma mater, will coach the team through the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, which goes from March 3-7 in St. Louis.

"Announcing a head coaching change during a season is a difficult decision I don’t take lightly, especially with a coach who has given so much of his life to ISU and Redbird Athletics with integrity, passion and commitment," said Brennan in a statement. "I believe this is what is best for our current student-athletes and the future of the program.

“We have not been performing at a consistent level and we have not seen the continued growth needed to get back into contention in the Missouri Valley Conference.”

Muller has two years left on a seven-year contract he signed after the 2016-17 season. Per Muller's contract, ISU will have to pay him a $1 million buyout, or $500,000 for each remaining season. ISU said it will honor the commitments of Muller's contract.

There was no immediate comment from Muller.

ISU is 11-15 with five regular-season games left and appears headed for its third straight losing season. The Redbirds also are 4-9 in the Valley and likely to be in the MVC Tournament play-in round for the bottom four seeds for the fourth year in a row.

Brennan said a comprehensive, national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“Given the contract requirement of 30-day notice, it was imperative to make a timely decision to begin the search process for a new coach. This will allow us to find the best candidate and provide them with the time necessary to recruit prior to the upcoming April signing period,” Brennan said. “On behalf of Redbird Athletics, I want to thank Dan and Melissa for their service to Illinois State, wish them well in the future, and know they will always be Redbirds."

Muller was a standout player at ISU from 1994-98. He helped ISU to two regular-season and MVC Tournament championships and four postseason appearances, including trips to the NCAA Tournament in his final two seasons (1997 and 1998).

He ranks 11th in ISU career scoring with 1,445 points and was a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year.

Muller served as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt for 12 seasons, under former Redbirds head coach Kevin Stallings, before being named as ISU's head coach in May 2012 to succeed Tim Jankovich, who left for SMU.

“Dan Muller and his family will always be valued members of the Redbird Family. I want to thank Coach Muller for how he has and will continue to represent Illinois State University and his dedication to our students,” said ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy.

The Redbirds got off to a 7-5 start this season before losing by four points at Wisconsin on Dec. 29. ISU lost in overtime at Valparaiso on Jan. 2 before being shut down for 10 days because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

ISU then lost its second-leading scorer and rebounder, Sy Chatman, to a season-ending ACL injury on Jan. 23 at Evansville.

Muller has compiled a 167-149 record with the Redbirds, including 89-86 in the MVC. The Redbirds won their first MVC title since 1998 in the 2016-17 season when they shared the crown with Wichita State. Muller was named the MVC Coach of the Year.

However, ISU lost to the Shockers in the MVC Tournament championship game and didn't get a bid to the NCAA Tournament despite a 27-6 record on Selection Sunday.

The Redbirds were a No. 1 seed in the NIT Tournament and advanced to the second round before losing to Central Florida. ISU set a school record with 28 wins.

ISU also played in the 2015 NIT, beating Green Bay before losing at Old Dominion.

The Redbirds played in three MVC Tournament championship games under Muller, losing in 2015 (to Northern Iowa), 2017 and 2018 (Loyola).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

