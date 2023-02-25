NORMAL – Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie had already sent Maya Wong to the scorer’s table so senior Mary Crompton could be removed from the game and receive her applause from the CEFCU Arena crowd on Saturday’s Senior Night.

But Crompton had one more 3-pointer left in her. After tossing in trey No. 290, Crompton was replaced by Wong as Gillespie called a timeout and the crowd of 2,143 offered its appreciation.

ISU’s career leader in 3-pointers, Crompton added three more Saturday as the Redbirds handled Valparaiso 78-49 in her final regular season home game.

“You couldn’t have written it any better,” Gillespie said. “I wanted to have each of our (senior) players come out and have their moment. As soon as she got it, I knew it was going in. It was fitting, fitting for her to make that last shot.”

Crompton didn’t notice Wong about to check in, but knew she would be headed to the bench soon with the outcome well in hand.

“I felt my defender back a couple feet, and I knew my time was coming soon,” said Crompton. “I just let it go and hoped it went in.”

With two games remaining in the regular season, ISU is 21-7 overall and tied with Belmont atop the Missouri Valley Conference at 15-3.

Emotional game

Gillespie started all five of her seniors: Crompton, Paige Robinson, DeAnna Wilson, Jada Stinson and Hannah Kelle.

“It’s hard to articulate what these five have meant to our program and what they have meant to me and my family,” Gillespie said. “They are outstanding human beings.”

Crompton wanted to limit communication with Gillespie leading up to and during the game.

“They were all over the place,” Crompton said of her emotions. “I had to tell Coach G not to talk to me too much because every time she did it made me emotional. I’m very lucky to have a place that does mean so much to me, and I had such a great experience here.”

Slow start

ISU trailed 18-14 after one quarter.

“There’s always a level of concern. But I have more trust in this team than I had in any team in my six years,” said Gillespie. “It’s almost March and you want to play really well and want to have as much momentum going into Moline as we possibly can.”

The MVC Tournament is set for March 9-12 at Vibrant Arena in Moline.

Momentum secured

ISU’s lead stood at a still precarious 30-27 late in the second quarter.

Wilson scored inside off an assist from Robinson with 36 seconds to play, was fouled and completed the three-point play.

After a Valpo miss, ISU got the ball back with about six seconds showing. Stinson hurried into the frontcourt and flung a crosscourt pass to Robinson, who swished a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded for a 36-27 Redbird advantage.

“That was a huge shift,” Gillespie said. “We know there’s not any easy games. I thought it we could break it open a little bit and get some juice going in, I really believe then we would be fine the second half. That was exactly what we needed.”

Queen Dee

Wilson scored ISU’s first 10 points, had 16 at the half and finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Wilson’s early effectiveness forced the Beacons to double team her in the post.

“That’s what makes us hard to guard, playing inside out, outside in. You have to pick your poison,” Wilson said. “I was held to four points the second half so that was quite the adjustment. That’s going to happen sometimes. It’s just how good of a passer can I be now.”

With Kelle grabbing seven rebounds and Robinson and Kate Bullman six each, ISU outrebounded Valpo 44-28.

Wilson wore a tiara at the postgame news conference. “I had it ready to go,” she said.

Extending the lead

ISU opened the second half on a 14-4 run. Maya Wong’s driving bucket at the 4:41 mark of the third quarter boosted the Redbird margin to 50-31.

ISU outscored the Beacons (7-20, 5-13 in the Valley) 42-17 in the middle two quarters.

Crompton finished with 16 points and moved past current Illinois-Chicago head coach Ashleen Bracey into 22nd on the Redbirds’ career scoring list and tied Jaci McCormack for 21st with 1,196 points.

Wong chipped in 13 points and Robinson nine.

A team that needs to hit 3-pointers to stay in games, Valpo did not. The Beacons were 7 of 29 from beyond the arc while ISU was connecting on 11 of 30.

Ali Saunders topped Valpo with 12 points and Jayda Johnston had 10.

Final push

Four teams remain in contention for the MVC regular season championship with two games to play: ISU and Belmont at 15-3 and Northern Iowa and Missouri State at 14-4.

ISU owns the tiebreaker over Belmont and has bottom five Valley teams Evansville and Indiana State to play next week on the road. The Bruins, who have won 12 in a row, also travel to face bottom seven squads UIC and Valpo.

UNI and Missouri State play each other in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Panthers also meet Southern Illinois at home, while the Bears have to tangle with fifth-place Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.

