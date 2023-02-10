NORMAL – In a thrilling duel of miraculous 3-pointers, Illinois State’s Mary Crompton got the last shot.

And the last word.

When two Southern Illinois defenders stuck with a driving Paige Robinson, Robinson tossed a pass back to Crompton, who swished the game-winner with 2.5 seconds left and handed ISU a 73-70 Missouri Valley Conference victory Friday at CEFCU Arena.

MARY. DON'T. MISS @mcrompton23



Iowa City's own with ice in her veins to knock down the eventual game-winner #TogetherWeWill pic.twitter.com/7FemkUoFSk — Illinois State Women’s Basketball (@RedbirdWBB) February 11, 2023

“We thought they would have trouble handling that ghost screen and they did,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “Paige made an unbelievable pass. Mary? It’s Mary. Who else was going to make that shot for us? I’m so proud of her. This is what it’s all about. This is what she came back for.”

The Redbirds rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second straight game while winning their 11th in a row. At 18-5 overall, ISU remains atop the MVC at 12-1.

With 27.5 seconds remaining, Robinson dribbled off nearly 20 seconds as the remaining four Redbirds cleared out.

“I’ve got to read Mary’s defender. If she sticks with me, I’ve got to hit Mary,” said Robinson. “If they both go to Mary, I’ve got that driving lane and that dump off to Dee (Wilson) too.”

ISU’s career leader in 3-pointers who ranks third on the MVC all-time list, Crompton expected either she, Robinson or Wilson would get an open shot.

“We practice that play all the time. I practice that shot all the time,” Crompton said. “I had confidence if I saw it coming back to me I was going to knock it down. I saw both the defenders go with Paige. She made a great pass and threw it back to me. I knew it was going to go in.”

Southern failed to get off a shot before the final buzzer sounded.

Crazy finish

Coming out of a timeout with 10 seconds left on the shot clock, ISU ran a play that freed Crompton for a 3-pointer with the help of a Wilson screen for a 65-62 ISU lead with 3:04 left.

Robinson and Southern’s Shemera Williams each sank two free throws before Saluki Aja Holmes banked in the game-tying 3-pointer.

Crompton’s trey at the 52-second mark put ISU on top only until Holmes struck again for a 70-all tie.

Scoring nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Crompton took over sole possession of third place on the MVC career 3-pointers list with 281. Bradley’s Gabi Haack owns the conference record of 314.

Robinson’s return

Robinson was down on the court for several minutes after a hard fall with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

“It scared me more than anything,” said Robinson, who led all scorers with 23. “It was my back and my hip. I was able to walk it off and use the massage gun and really work that out.”

Robinson returned after a Southern turnover with .9 seconds left in the third quarter on the ISU side of half court. Robinson took the inbounds pass and launched a fadeaway 3-pointer that handed the Redbirds a 52-51 edge.

“That was a helluva shot,” Gillespie said. “It was a clear out action we like to run. That’s a big-time shot with a very high level difficulty. That was a huge momentum shift for us. You could feel it.”

Southern by 11

Southern (8-14, 5-8) enjoyed a 49-38 cushion after a Holmes 3-pointer at the 3:55 mark of the third period.

A Robinson three-point play shortly before she left the game ignited a 14-2 ISU run that culminated in Robinson’s buzzer beater.

“I would prefer not to be down that much,” said Robinson, who also secured a game-high eight rebounds and handed out three assists. “Facing this adversity is going to make us stronger as a team leading into postseason.”

“That’s not a position you want to be in, but you have to give this team so much credit,” Wilson said. “We could have thrown in the towel. We just pushed through. That’s something you have to want to do. That’s a drive, something everybody wanted to do.”

Wilson scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half to help keep the ISU halftime deficit at a manageable 39-36.

Better ballhandling

The Redbirds committed eight turnovers in the first half and just three in the second.

“They really tried to get us out of what we were trying to run. I think our guards let the physicality bother them,” said Gillespie, who felt her team was playing too much side-to-side in the first half. “We were much better with our execution and getting downhill in the second half.”

Ultra quick Southern guard Quierra Love had seven steals during ISU’s 59-56 win in Carbondale on Jan. 7. She had two on Friday.

“I will have nightmares about that young woman for as long as I live, and I’m sure some of our guards will, too,” Gillespie said. “She’s a heckuva player. She makes them go. She’s their emotional leader. She heats the ball up.”

Southern stars

Ashley Jones topped the Salukis with 20 points and Holmes added 15.

The pair also canned all nine of Southern’s 3-pointers as Holmes went 5 of 10 and Jones 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. The other Salukis were 0 of 7.

Southern finished at 46.8 percent from the field (29 of 62) with ISU at 46.3 percent (25 of 54).

Next up

ISU takes on Missouri State at 1 p.m. Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

The Bears had a scare at winless Bradley on Friday before prevailing 74-64 to bump their record to 15-7 overall and 10-3 in the Valley.

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.