NORMAL — Connor Olson was told to be prepared. And in the eighth inning, he was.

Olson’s sharp grounder up the middle turned into a run-scoring ground out that gave the Illinois State baseball team its first lead, and the Redbirds closed out a 5-3 victory over No. 25-ranked Iowa on Tuesday at Duffy Bass Field.

“I had told him probably the fourth inning when we used (Noah) Rabin, you’re the next pinch hitter,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “It might be now, it might be the ninth inning. But I think you’re going to get in this game.”

With the bases loaded, Olson’s grounder was deflected by pitcher Luke Llewellyn. Shortstop Michael Seegers charged the ball and threw Olson out at first as Daniel Pacella scored to give ISU a 4-3 edge.

“I was trying to stay loose, stay ready no matter the situation. When the time came, I was just trying to put it in play and I got it done,” said Olson. “I saw it go right to him (Llewellyn) and was kind of freaking out a little bit. I saw it tip off his glove and knew we were probably good.”

Morris started the rally with a single to center field. Dylan Swarmer reached on a bunt single as the Hawkeyes failed to cover first base on an attempted sacrifice.

Pacella blooped a single to right field to load the bases, and pinch runner Luke Lawrence scored when Luke Cheng drew a walk.

Cheng sprinted home with ISU’s fifth run on a passed ball.

“It kind of that the vibe, one of those days it felt like sometimes the other team lets you hang in there a little bit,” said Holm. “But ultimately this is a tough place to score. We had a little bit of wind coming, and it played to our benefit I thought.”

The Redbirds improved to 8-11, while Iowa dropped to 19-4.

Dale earns save

Elijah Dale gave up an infield hit to open the Iowa ninth, but recorded the final three outs for his second save.

“Dale’s our guy, basically our closer. You’re going to your best arm: 90-93 (mph) with big time sink and power slider,” Holm said. “If you’re going to lose with that on the mound, you sleep all right at night.”

The final out came when Sam Hojna, who gave Iowa a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run in the second inning, stung a shot back at Dale. The ball deflected off Dale directly to first baseman Shaydon Kubo for the last out.

“Perfect shot. I'm sure he'll be trying out for the soccer team next fall," joked Holm. "I’ve seen some strange things in my day, but I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a game end in that fashion.”

Encouraging outings

Holm was quite pleased with the mound work of starter Sean Sinisko and reliever Jared Hart.

Sinisko tied a career high with nine strikeouts and gave up three hits and three runs over the first five innings. Hart (1-0) followed with three innings of one-hit relief, fanning two.

Sinisko entered the game with a 15.95 ERA in 7⅓ innings. Hart stood at 12.46 over 8⅔ innings. Both were key pitchers for the Redbirds in 2022.

“Sean Sinisko was fantastic,” Holm said. “I told him he may or may not have been in the doghouse for a little while because he hadn’t started. It was pretty good to see him back to his old ways there.”

The ISU coach believes Sinisko and Hart both needed to take a step back after poor starts to the season.

“For us to be good, those guys are going to play a part in it,” said Holm. “Sometimes you just need a break. Get away from it a little while and you realize maybe it’s not as big of a deal as you’re making it when you’re out there. Sometimes you just need a reset button.”

Pacella power

Pacella, ISU’s slugging freshman left fielder, nearly matched Hojna’s blast in the third inning. But his deep drive to center field was hauled in on a fantastic leaping catch by Iowa’s Kyle Huckstorf.

“I did,” said Pacella when asked if he thought he had blasted a homer. “But I’m going to keep coming up and put the best swing I can on it. I watched it and kept moving on.”

Pacella doubled home Judah Morris with ISU’s first run in the fourth. Dylan Swarmer was hit by a pitch and scored as Auggie Rasmussen grounded out to bring the Redbirds within 3-2.

“We came in knowing they are a top 25 team,” Pacella said. “All we were trying to do is keep the pressure on them all throughout the game. I think we did just that.”

Not so fast

Huckstorf suffered through a forgettable at bat in the fifth inning.

Huckstorf tossed his bat toward the Hawkeyes dugout after taking a 3-1 pitch. But what Huckstorf thought was ball four was called strike two.

Huckstorf was then rung up for strike three when he failed to get back into the batter’s box to avoid a time violation.

