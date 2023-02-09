NORMAL — The student section arrived early Wednesday night armed with confetti in a tradition to celebrate Illinois State's first basket against rival Bradley.

Some students got antsy and threw their confetti in the air when Kendall Lewis hit a shot that was wiped out for an offensive foul. By the time Darius Burford finally ended a nine-plus minute ISU drought without a basket and scored on a layup, Bradley had built up a double-digit lead at CEFCU Arena.

The party never really got started for the Redbirds.

ISU missed its first nine shots and committed five turnovers as Bradley jumped out to a 15-2 lead. The Braves, battling for their first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title since 1996, never let up and cruised to a 79-61 victory in an Interstate-74 rivalry rout before a season-high crowd of 5,374.

"We started out extremely slow and, really, it's OK," said ISU junior guard Malachi Poindexter. "We missed some shots, but our defense just wasn't great to start the game and they went up 7-0 very quickly. It went downhill from there."

The Redbirds outplayed the Braves on Jan. 25 and could have won before losing in overtime at Peoria. But ISU didn't have the same intensity in the rematch while falling to 10-16 overall and 5-10 in the MVC.

Meanwhile, the Braves (18-8) stayed tied for the MVC lead at 11-4 with Southern Illinois and Drake.

ISU head coach Ryan Pedon thought his team's six missed layups in the first half — with a couple of those coming in the early going — set the tone.

"We allowed some of our missed layups and shots and frustration at the offensive end to affect us at the defensive end," said Pedon. "You can't do that against anybody, especially really good teams."

Leons, Mast impressive

Bradley's front court duo of Malevy Leons and Rienk Mast dominated. Leons finished with 21 points while Mast supplied 16 points, 10 rebounds and five rebounds. Guard Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points off the bench.

Poindexter and Burford led the Redbirds, who travel to Valparaiso for a 6 p.m. game Saturday, with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Lewis contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

ISU shot 40% from the field while the Braves hit 50.8%. Bradley outscored ISU, 46-22, in the paint and grabbed a 41-26 rebounding advantage after the Redbirds were plus-19 on the boards two weeks ago in Peoria.

"I thought we rebounded the long rebounds much better tonight," said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle. "We do a lot of blocking out in practice, trust me. There's coaches that say why do block-out drills? Well, I do them every day. What we did the last game was running in and they got every long rebound and 50-50 ball.

"We had two days of practice of a lot of that toughness mentality of blocking out and chasing down loose balls because we knew that would be big."

Bad end to half

Despite the shaky start, ISU closed within 21-13 on Poindexter's 3-pointer with seven minutes left in the first half. Leons' back-to-back three-point plays helped Bradley quickly extend the lead to 17 before ISU got within 34-21 on Seneca Knight's 3-pointer with 2:02 left.

But Bradley scored the half's last seven points, concluded by Connor Hickman's runner with :03 left, to take a 41-21 lead to the locker room.

"We were trying to focus on just being more connected on defense and offense," said Burford of ISU's halftime adjustments. "I don't think it was any nerves. We just had an off night. We missed five or six wide-open layups, shots we normally make."

Knight's three-play cut Bradley's lead to 62-48 with 7:13 left, but that was as close as the Redbirds got until Lewis' 3-pointer and Liam McChesney's jumper trimmed the margin back to 14 with 2:03 left.

"I want to thank our fans for coming out. We had a great student support and great community support," said Pedon. "I wish we could have played better for them. I feel a real sense of obligation to do that, and I want to apologize we didn't play better. In that same breath I want to give credit where it's due to our rivals. They played sensational tonight."

Double-digit defeats

ISU was coming off a 90-75 loss at Belmont four days earlier in which the Bruins built a 25-point lead before ISU's reserves cut it to 11 late. Pedon isn't worried the Redbirds have lost the competitive edge they showed in the overtime loss at Peoria followed by wins against SIU and UIC.

"Tonight's game was a lot different than the other game (at Belmont) for different reasons," said Pedon. "We ran into two opponents that are playing really well right now. We played two teams that are at the top of our league for a reason and playing the top two teams in our league right now at the moment from what I see."

Belmont fell out of a first-place tie Wednesday when Missouri State edged the Bruins, 61-59.

Burford to start?

Burford has scored in double figures and averaged 15 points the last three games after suffering an orbital bone fracture in practice on Jan. 28 and missing the victory against SIU the next day. However, the junior guard has come off the bench wearing a protective mask after starting ISU's first 21 games.

Pedon was asked if it's time to reinsert Burford back as a starter, especially after ISU's dreadful offensive beginning against Bradley. Burford did play a team-high 34 minutes and handed out five assists with one turnover.

"All things are on the table. We have to do what's best for our team on both sides of the ball," said Pedon. "I don't always look at it through one singular lens. Darius certainly is playing with a lot of pop.

"I'm not as concerned who starts the game, but who plays in the meat of the game and finishes the game. The offense tonight flowed better when he was in there, for sure. That's a valid point and something we'll have to consider."

PHOTOS: Bradley wins 79-61 victory against the Redbirds in an Interstate-74 rivalry rout