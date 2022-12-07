Colton Sandage's 28 points helps Illinois State turn back Bates, Eastern Michigan

NORMAL —
Colton Sandage scored a season-high 28 points as short-handed Illinois State held off Eastern Michigan, 87-81, in a nonconference basketball game Wednesday night at CEFCU Arena.
Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate, hit 6 of 9 shots from the field, 3 of 6 outside the arc and 13 of 14 free throws while starting in place of injured Malachi Poindexter (hamstring) at point guard.
Illinois State's Seneca Knight takes the ball to the basket against Eastern Michigan's Kevin-David Rice in the first half of Wednesday's game at CEFCU Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kendall Lewis added 22 points and 10 rebounds for ISU, which improved to 4-6, while Seneca Knight had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists before fouling out with 3:55 left.
Besides Poindexter being out, ISU also played most of the game without Liam McChesney, who turned his ankle after blocking a shot less than six minutes into the game.
Eastern Michigan (2-8) was led by .Tyson Acoff with 14 points. NBA prospect Emoni Bates was held scoreless in the first half, when he picked up a technical for his third foul, and finished with a season-low nine points. He came in averaging 21.5 per game.
Baskets by Sandage and Lewis to start the second half gave the Redbirds a 45-35 lead. Bates' 3-pointer started a 12-4 run that gave the Eagles a 60-59 lead with 10:19 lead.
Illinois State's Luke Kasubke passes the ball during Wednesday's game against Eastern Michigan at CEFCU Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The lead changed hands seven times before Sandage took over. He sank four free throws to give ISU a 78-76 lead with 2:14 left. Sandage then drew a charging foul on Noah Farrakahn before slipping a pass to Lewis for a dunk and three-point play.
Lewis blocked Farrakahn's shot before Sandage drove hard and got fouled. He made both free throws for an 83-76 lead and the Redbirds made their last six free throws in the final minute.
ISU committed seven turnovers early in falling behind, 18-13. But Sandage and Jayden Johnson keyed an 11-0 run that put the Redbirds ahead, 25-18, with 7:55 left.
Eastern Michigan, with Bates on the bench with three fouls and no points, rallied to get within 37-35. Knight scored on a drive and made two free throws that pushed ISU's lead to 41-35 at the break.
PHOTOS: Illinois State's Horton Field House
Illinois State University's Horton Field House on Monday, Sept 26, 2011. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER)
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
Bradley coach Dick Versace (right) tries to make a point to Illinois State coach Bob Donewald by using the game program during a 1985 contest at Horton Field House. Bradley was assessed a technical foul for not having a player's name in the scorebook.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Rick Whitlow glides in for a layup at Horton Field House during his Illinois State basketball career. Whitlow, the No. 15 scorer on ISU's career list, died early Tuesday at age 67.
COURTESY ISU ATHLETICS
Horton Field House was the Illinois State basketball home of Doug Collins and the Redbirds' first NCAA Tournament teams of the 1980s. The first game at Horton Field House since 1988 will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday when ISU entertains Southern Illinois Edwardsville.
Courtesy Illinois State
Illinois State's Dale Janssen (53) leaps to block a hook shot by Illinois Wesleyan's Sheldon Thompson (45) on Jan. 13, 1970 at Horton Field House in the final game between the schools. Other ISU players are Myron Litwiller (45) and Dave Handy (30). Other IWU players are Tom Gramkow (25), John Gibson (41) and Fred Evans (51).
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Illinois State men's basketball player Osiris Eldridge soars toward the basket during the slam dunk contest at Redbird Hoopfest on Friday (Oct. 16, 2009) at Horton Field House in Normal. (Pantagraph/Joel Fellers)
JOEL FELLERS
Tom Gramkow's shot goes through the hoop to provide the winning points as Illinois Wesleyan edges Illinois State, 69-68, at Horton Field House on Jan. 13, 1970 in the final basketball game between the schools. IWU will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the win Wednesday night in conjunction with the Titans' 7 p.m. home game against North Park.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN PHOTO
Illinois State athletic director Burton O'Connor looks over the Horton Field House layout in 1964 before Stephen Decatur High School played Octavia in the sectional basketball tournament.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Doug Collins (20) goes up for a jumpshot against Northern Illinois Feb. 9, 1972 at Horton Fieldhouse.
PANTAGRAPH STAFF
Illinois State center Jeff Wilkins pulls down a rebound in a 1977 upset of No. 4-ranked UNLV at Horton Field House. The Redbirds of the mid to late 1970s were among the most successful in ISU history.
Pantagraph file photo
Del Yarbrough sizes up the defense at Horton Field House during his Illinois State career from 1976-80. Yarbrough, who passed away in December at age 59, was a four-year starter on highly successful teams that laid the groundwork for ISU to join the Missouri Valley Conference.
COURTESY ISU ATHLETICS
Illinois State guard Ron Jones dribbles the ball up the court in a game at Horton Field House during his career from 1976-80.
COURTESY ISU ATHLETICS
Kellen Thornton, left, and Emmanuel Holloway fight for a loose ball during the Redbird Hoopfest men's scrimmage Friday (Oct. 17, 2008) at Horton Field House in Normal. (The Pantagraph/Joel Fellers)
JOEL FELLERS
Illinois State men's basketball player Jackie Carmichael hammers the ball through the basket during the slam dunk contest at Redbird Hoopfest on Friday (Oct. 16, 2009) at Horton Field House in Normal. (Pantagraph/Joel Fellers)
JOEL FELLERS
ISU faces Southern Illinois Edwardsville (7-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the first game at Horton Field House since 1988.
This story will be updated.
