Colton Sandage's 28 points helps Illinois State turn back Bates, Eastern Michigan

NORMAL — Colton Sandage scored a season-high 28 points as short-handed Illinois State held off Eastern Michigan, 87-81, in a nonconference basketball game Wednesday night at CEFCU Arena.

Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate, hit 6 of 9 shots from the field, 3 of 6 outside the arc and 13 of 14 free throws while starting in place of injured Malachi Poindexter (hamstring) at point guard.

Kendall Lewis added 22 points and 10 rebounds for ISU, which improved to 4-6, while Seneca Knight had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists before fouling out with 3:55 left.

Besides Poindexter being out, ISU also played most of the game without Liam McChesney, who turned his ankle after blocking a shot less than six minutes into the game.

Eastern Michigan (2-8) was led by .Tyson Acoff with 14 points. NBA prospect Emoni Bates was held scoreless in the first half, when he picked up a technical for his third foul, and finished with a season-low nine points. He came in averaging 21.5 per game.

Baskets by Sandage and Lewis to start the second half gave the Redbirds a 45-35 lead. Bates' 3-pointer started a 12-4 run that gave the Eagles a 60-59 lead with 10:19 lead.

The lead changed hands seven times before Sandage took over. He sank four free throws to give ISU a 78-76 lead with 2:14 left. Sandage then drew a charging foul on Noah Farrakahn before slipping a pass to Lewis for a dunk and three-point play.

Lewis blocked Farrakahn's shot before Sandage drove hard and got fouled. He made both free throws for an 83-76 lead and the Redbirds made their last six free throws in the final minute.

ISU committed seven turnovers early in falling behind, 18-13. But Sandage and Jayden Johnson keyed an 11-0 run that put the Redbirds ahead, 25-18, with 7:55 left.

Eastern Michigan, with Bates on the bench with three fouls and no points, rallied to get within 37-35. Knight scored on a drive and made two free throws that pushed ISU's lead to 41-35 at the break.

ISU faces Southern Illinois Edwardsville (7-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the first game at Horton Field House since 1988.

This story will be updated.