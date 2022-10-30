Colton Sandage makes memorable ISU debut with 23 points as Redbirds romp to exhibition victory

NORMAL — Colton Sandage crashed to the floor late during Sunday's exhibition game after taking a hard flagrant foul while driving for a layup. For a couple seconds, there was silence at Redbird Arena.

Then Sandage bounced up, shook it off and sank both free throws.

"I think Munn was over there probably more scared than me," said Sandage, referring to Illinois State athletic trainer John Munn. "That's basketball. Things like that happen. You have to be tough and get up."

Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate, dreamed of playing for ISU his entire life. His debut in a Redbird uniform went better than even he could have ever imagined.

Despite being limited in practice because of a back injury, Sandage showed no ill effects. The fifth-year senior guard sank five 3-pointers and poured in 23 points as ISU routed The College of Wooster, 84-49, before a crowd of 1,010.

It was Ryan Pedon's first game as ISU coach and came against his alma mater, a Division III school in Ohio. Pedon's retired coach at Wooster, Steve Moore, sat behind the Redbird bench.

"I thought there were some really good things that happened and that we can build on," said Pedon. "There were plenty of things we have to get better at, and we've addressed some of those previously."

Point guard Darius Burford also enjoyed a solid outing in his first ISU game. The Elon transfer contributed 13 points, five assists and four steals. Senior forward Kendall Lewis added 13 points and seven rebounds.

ISU has a week to iron things out before the Nov. 7 regular-season opener against Western Illinois at Redbird Arena.

Sandage on fire

Before the game, Pedon said there would be a minutes limit on Sandage, who didn't go to a closed scrimmage against Duquense last weekend in Ohio.

But when Sandage keyed a 21-0 run with eight points that built a 34-13 lead, Pedon left the Western Illinois transfer in longer than anticipated.

"Our staff had to really come at me two or three times to pull him out. I wanted him to get as much rhythm as he possibly can," said Pedon. "Colton hasn't been in for a full practice in a long time. The rhythm he's going to need moving forward, for the consistency he'll be able to play with, is important. I wanted to let him go a little bit."

Sandage played 21 minutes and said "it was nice to go out there and keep my legs under me." A pregame speech by Pedon also got Sandage in the proper frame of mind.

"He looked at all of us and said, 'If this ISU means as much to (everyone else) as it does to Colton, we'll be in good shape,'" said Sandage. "I felt that going out there the first time and kind of felt goosebumps. Once that first bucket went in, we're playing basketball again. It was awesome."

Surprise for Burford

Burford, a Bolingbrook product who spent two seasons at Elon, also was motivated beforehand.

"My parents surprised me by coming down here today," he said.

Burford quickly showed he can be a catalyst offensively and defensively. He had two steals and layups before pushing the ball up the floor for an Alston Andrews fast-break dunk and an 8-2 lead.

"Darius is a pace setter. His speed end to end is very impressive," said Pedon. "We want to put the defense on its heels and score against a defense that is not set as much as we can, but never at the expense of a bad shot or turnover. Our guys are learning that and what it looks like."

Burford only committed two turnovers in 27 minutes. He thought the Redbirds needed to rebound better (39-29 advantage on the boards) and pressure the ball a little tighter.

"We want to be the toughest team when we step on the floor," he said. "Any little way we can do that we want to get that advantage on a team."

Defense slides

ISU held Wooster to 29.2% from the field in the first half in taking a 41-17 lead. The Scots got the ball inside easier in the second half and shot 40%.

"We want to set the rules for how the game is going to be played," said Pedon. "On the defensive end (in the first half) we did it with our effort and attention to detail. When you bring those two things to the table on the defensive end good things are going to happen.

"There was a little contrast first to second half. We have to match that intensity regardless of score."

ISU held the Scots to 3-of-18 shooting outside the arc and forced 18 turnovers.

McChesney out

Liam McChesney, who figures to be a key rotational player for ISU, didn't dress because of a hip issue that Pedon calls day-to-day.

"Liam is going to be a real important piece to our puzzle. He has great talent and versatility," said Pedon of the 6-10 redshirt junior. "I want to make sure we're doing right by him. It allowed us to play some different combinations tonight. As a coach you want to learn as much as you can about your team early."

Another junior forward, Harouna Sissoko, also didn't play because of a knee problem.

Also missing was ISU assistant coach Walter Offutt, who had a valid excuse. Offutt and his wife, Nicole, became first-time parents this week when their son was born.

Coaching tree

Pedon brought Moore, whom he called a mentor, friend and father figure, to his first postgame news conference as the Redbirds' head coach.

Moore retired in 2020 as Division III's second all-time winningest coach with 867 victories. Doug Cline, who was an assistant when Pedon played there before graduating in 2000, is now the Scots' head coach.

"He's as well rounded as any man I've ever been around," said Pedon of Moore. "A lot of my competitiveness and edge and philosophy how the game is played originates from him."

Moore knew when Pedon was a player that he would someday be a head coach.

"He was a great recruiter as a student. When families visited this guy sold our college to them," said Moore. "He met the parents and sold the parents and recruits who came on campus.

"I'm excited for Illinois State and the Redbirds. I see a lot of great things in the future for this program."