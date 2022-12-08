Colton Sandage lifts himself, Illinois State to victory over Eastern Michigan with 28-point outburst

At the time, Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon said he specifically told Sandage he wanted to stick with a hot lineup on the court that scored 57 points after the intermission. The ultra-competitive Sandage understood.

"I played five minutes the other night and could have hung my head and been really sad and come in with a bad attitude this week," said Sandage. "But as a fifth year (senior) I knew the days (would) be better and come and be ready to fight."

And when Pedon informed Sandage right before Wednesday's game against Eastern Michigan he would be starting at point guard with Malachi Poindexter injured, the Bloomington High School graduate was ready for a game he's been dreaming of most of his life at CEFCU Arena.

Sandage poured in a season-high 28 points and saved his best for down the stretch when the Redbirds really needed it. Short-handed ISU held Eastern Michigan star Emoni Bates in check and held off the Eagles, 87-81, in a nonconference basketball game before a crowd of 3,331.

"Colton had an unbelievable effort on both sides of the ball," said Pedon, as Sandage played 36 minutes. "He brings a spirit and toughness and competitive grit to our team that we have to have. But, to be honest, it's what you come to expect."

Sandage hit 6 of 9 shots from the field, 3 of 6 outside the arc and 13 of 14 free throws. Those 13 made free throws tied for the second most in the building's 33-year history, trailing only Jackie Carmichael's 14 against Norfolk State in 2011.

Kendall Lewis added 22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals for ISU, which improved to 4-6, while Seneca Knight had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists before fouling out with 3:55 left. Darius Burford chipped in 10 points.

Besides Poindexter being out, ISU also played most of the way without junior forward Liam McChesney, who turned his ankle after blocking a shot less than six minutes into the game. McChesney scored a career-high 25 points with eight rebounds in the win over Belmont.

That forced Pedon to play combinations that hadn't been on the court together this season. But the Redbirds responded by shooting 56.3% from the field and outrebounding the Eagles, 32-23.

"I'm really proud of our response, grit and resilience," said Pedon. "The best way I can put it is I don't know if that's a game we win three weeks ago."

Eastern Michigan (2-8) was led by Tyson Acoff with 14 points. Bates, who was being watched by NBA scouts, was held scoreless in the first half — when he picked up a technical for his third foul — and finished with a season-low nine points. He came in averaging 21.5 per game, but the Redbirds' Luke Kasubke hawked Bates much of the way and helped hold him to 2 of 6 from the field.

ISU went ahead by 10 early in the second half before Eastern Michigan rallied. Bates' 3-pointer started a 12-4 run that gave the Eagles a 60-59 lead with 10:19 left.

The lead changed hands seven times before Sandage took over. He sank four free throws to give ISU a 78-76 lead with 2:14 left. The exuberant Sandage then drew a charging foul on Noah Farrakahn before slipping a pass to Lewis for a dunk and three-point play.

Lewis blocked Farrakahn's shot before Sandage drove hard and got fouled for the seventh time. He made both free throws for an 83-76 lead, and the Redbirds made their last six free throws in the final minute to seal the deal.

Sandage got fouled seven times as he continually attacked the paint using with what he called an "old man's game." Pedon joked that will make Sandage a great YMCA player when he's in his 40s.

"That's what Coach (Andrew) Dakich preaches to me all the time," said Sandage, who high was 12 points in two earlier games this season. "Play at your pace, don't let them speed you up. Just try to create advantages off their mistakes."

Pedon isn't sure if Poindexter or McChesney will be available for Saturday's 3 p.m. game against Southern Illinois Edwardsville (7-3) when the Redbirds play their first game at Horton Field House in 34 years.

"If you've watched us play you know how important both of those guys are on both sides of the ball," said Pedon. "That makes our guys' ability to get through tonight and came out on the right side of the score even more impressive."