Colton Sandage hoping to still make a difference for Illinois State

NORMAL — When Illinois State played Southern Illinois in Carbondale 15 days ago, Colton Sandage was back on campus.

The Redbirds' fifth-year guard had a back injury flare up in practice a couple days earlier. It was decided not to be in Sandage's best interest to take a four-hour bus trip.

"I watched the game with my girlfriend at home," said Sandage as SIU earned a 69-57 victory. "I get up and scream a little bit and pace the room a little bit."

Injuries in the last month — including a left calf ailment he said "feels like a flat tire" — have hampered Sandage's dream final season of playing in his hometown. Yet the Bloomington High School graduate believes time still remains for a happy ending.

ISU tries to break a four-game losing streak when it entertains Missouri Valley Conference co-leader SIU at 2 p.m. Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

The Salukis have won five straight to improve to 17-5 overall and 9-2 in the league, tied with Belmont at the top. The Redbirds are coming off a tough-to-swallow 79-75 overtime loss at Bradley on Wednesday that dropped them to 8-14 and 3-8, respectively.

"Guys are pretty fired up after that Bradley game. It felt like that was a game we let slip away," said Sandage, who returned after missing three games to play five minutes. "That was a very good team we played, and we feel like we can compete with them and the top of the league, for sure."

Sandage always wanted to play for the Redbirds growing up watching his brother, Brandon Holtz. He got the chance when Ryan Pedon made him ISU's first recruit after taking over as head coach in March, transferring from Western Illinois where he averaged 13.4 points last season.

A back injury curtailed Sandage's summer and early fall preparation before he took a couple injections that relieved the pain. He was playing his best basketball in mid-December, scoring 28 points against Eastern Michigan, before his calf began hurting and forced him to miss a loss at UIC on Dec. 28.

Sandage played the next three games, but struggled to find his rhythm offensively, going 5 of 22 from the field and 4 of 17 on 3-pointers. Then the back pain sidelined him again.

A couple more injections in his back have helped Sandage return to the court, where he estimates being "75 to 80%" healthy with his calf still being an issue.

"It's very frustrating, especially my last year and there's not too much time left," said Sandage. "I'm trying to keep a good attitude and do what I can to help these guys get better and win games. That's what I came here to do. We have to start winning."

While his outside shooting prowess would be a help, Pedon said the Redbirds are missing something else from the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Sandage.

"Believe it or not, how he connects us defensively ... I told him I didn't know if I would ever say that," said Pedon. "It's not as much he's the best defender on the court. He's an experienced defender that has some real grit. It's another perimeter player with some real grit."

Pedon cited ISU's last win, a 76-66 overtime victory against Missouri State on Jan. 11. Although Sandage was 0 of 7 from the field, he made a significant impact.

"There was a huge difference when he was out there because we can switch ball screens and he can really battle guys who are a lot bigger and hold his own," said Pedon. "He brings that football mentality and competitive instincts. And he's a threat to score."

Pedon said Sandage's availability remains day to day. But trying to keep Sandage off the court with only nine regular-season games left could require a straight jacket.

"It may not seem like a lot of games, but there's a lot of games and a lot of time for me to get better," said Sandage. "Obviously I'm frustrated because I couldn't do as much as I wanted to (against Bradley) and obviously the loss. It's tiny steps right now and getting back to where I need to be."

Scouting the Salukis

ISU enjoyed a 35-32 halftime lead against SIU on Jan. 14 before Lance Jones sparked a second-half comeback. The senior guard finished with 21 points, making three 3-pointers.

The Redbirds held SIU's leading scorer, 6-6 senior forward Marcus Domask (16.9 ppg), to 10 points. But ISU committed 15 turnovers to only five for SIU as the Salukis enjoyed a decisive 19-6 advantage on points off turnovers.

"We did a pretty good job on Domask. Lance Jones hitting 3s was a big deal," said Pedon. "There's a couple things we have to do better. We can't let Jones hurt us and we have to guard the bounce better. That was very clear to me."

SIU head coach Bryan Mullins was a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year and helped the Salukis to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2007-08. The Salukis are a reflection of Mullins, leading the league in scoring defense (60.7 ppg) and third in opponents' field goal percentage (.415).

"They're very sound and solid and maybe the most consistent team in our league," said Pedon. "You know what you're going to get every night."

