The Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame class has added four members who will be inducted into the Hall in October.

Selected for the honor are Cameron Siskowic (football, 2003-06), Jenny (Kabbes) Fuente (volleyball, 1998-2002), Stacey Miller (golf, 2006-10) and Mike Jones (wrestling, 1978-83).

Siskowic was a Redbird All-American linebacker who was a two-time finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in FCS.

Fuente and Miller are both Central Catholic High School graduates.

Fuente was a four-time member of the all-Missouri Valley Conference team and made the first team twice.

Miller was the 2009 MVC Championship medalist and three-time all-conference choice.

Jones earned All-American status in 1983 and was a two-time NCAA qualifier.

In addition, long-time ISU athletics photographer Dennis Banks will be honored with the Campbell "Stretch" Miller Award.

The award is named for Campbell Miller, a former Redbird student-athlete who went on to broadcast Illinois State games in the 1940s, before joining the St. Louis Cardinals broadcasting team.

The honor celebrates the contributions of those whose main services were not playing or coaching at ISU but were important to the athletic program's success.

The class will be inducted on Oct. 14 at an 8 a.m. Hall of Fame breakfast in the Bone Student Center Brown Ballroom, recognized during the Homecoming parade and at halftime of ISU’s 2 p.m. football game against Indiana State at Hancock Stadium.

