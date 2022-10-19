CBS' Clark Kellogg shares thoughts on NIL, transfer portal, Illinois State basketball and losing to Obama

NORMAL — Clark Kellogg played a game of H-O-R-S-E with President Barack Obama in 2010 at the White House that was changed to P-O-T-U-S.

Kellogg, a former Ohio State All-American and five-year NBA veteran whose career was cut short by a chronic knee injury, lost.

"He got me at the wire," said Kellogg. "I was up early and gave him some momentum. I thought I could stiff-arm him at the end, but momentum shifted on me and he got to the finish line first ... he legitimately knocked down shots I couldn't match, and he got a special moment for his time in office. And he wouldn't give me a rematch."

His jump shot might not be what it once was, but when it comes to college basketball Kellogg knows his stuff inside and out. He has been a CBS analyst since 1993 and serves as an in-studio host for coverage of the NCAA Tournament, mixing it up with Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley for three memorable weeks.

Kellogg came to the Illinois State campus on Tuesday for "A Night With The Redbirds." He was the guest speaker at the first fund-raiser set up by first-year head coach Ryan Pedon and his staff that they hope will become an annual preseason event for ISU boosters and fans.

After speaking with another media guy — Pedon's 10-year-old son, Maddox, for "The Maddox Minute" which can be found on ISU's basketball Twitter account (Redbird_MBB) — Kellogg sat down for a question-and-answer session with The Pantagraph.

Q: ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said last week it's time to look at expanding the NCAA Tournament to perhaps 96 teams from the current 68. What are your thoughts and would that help mid-major leagues such as the Missouri Valley Conference or would it benefit power conferences even more?

Kellogg: My initial thought is I like it where it is. When we expanded to 68 in 2011, that gave you about 22-24% of the teams that had a chance to be part of the field. That seemed to be similar to the other sports. I just think it's special the way it is. I'm not opposed to having it talked about, but I'm against it currently. You would have to convince me, significantly, that expanding would be better ... at first blush, leave it alone. It's awesome. That's where I stand.

Q: The college landscape is changing constantly with NIL and transfer portal at the forefront. Is it great for the college sports fans when their allegiance could be tested with brand new teams almost every year?

Kellogg: It's a challenge for the college fan, but I think empowering student-athletes, NIL and transfer portal, is where it should be. The students that are in school transfer all the time and there is no penalty. Students that aren't on scholarship could do whatever they want to monetize their skillset or name, image and likeness. I think those things were long overdue and they're the right place to be in terms of student empowerment. It does create a challenge for fans because the landscape changes annually. Just about everywhere you look someone is playing a transfer.

It's just the nature of the landscape. I really don't have a problem with it. Part of me regrets the reason some kids transfer is because it's gotten a little harder where they are or they think it's going to be better. That, to me, is more a societal issue than it is a student-athlete issue — lack of resilience, not staying the course, instant gratification ... in a lot of cases the opportunity to change gears is for the right reason — the coach is gone, the place is too big, I haven't fit in with the team. Those are legitimate reasons for leaving.

Q: Many fear the transfer portal could harm mid-majors who would suffer raids from power conferences every year, such as Antonio Reeves leaving ISU after last season for Kentucky. Did St. Peter's dispel that a little bit (with an Elite Eight run last season) or is it too early to tell?

Kellogg: It's too early to tell if we have a trend there. I always think you're going to have some exceptions to the rule. Typically, it's going to be more the transfer at the mid-major level transferring to the brighter lights of the power conferences. That's typically going to be the way the stream flows, but that doesn't always pay dividends. We do have enough data now to show the up transfers (from mid-majors to power conference schools) typically don't have as much impact or success going up as they had where they were.

We'll see how many kids take a look at that and realize that fit and your development is most important even if it happens to be at a lesser profile school or one of the non-power 6 leagues. Having an opportunity to develop and grow and have success and great experiences is really what it's about. If you can actually get a chance to play in the postseason, particularly the NCAA Tournament, you can make your own one shining moment at the non-power conference level.

Q: You got to know Ryan Pedon really well the last five years when he was an Ohio State assistant with you living in Columbus. What can you tell Illinois State fans about him that they don't know that is going to carry over to his time here?

Kellogg: His character, integrity, work ethic, his care for the students and his desire to develop them is what really, really resonates with me. I go way back with Ryan because he was an assistant coach at Miami of Ohio when my oldest boy, Alex, was coming through high school and they recruited Alex really hard. We got to know Ryan then and obviously seeing him do his work as he's made his progression through the ranks and spending the last five years at Ohio State, I've gotten to know him even more. I have a great deal of respect and admiration for him.

This is a great fit for him and the Illinois State basketball program. He develops players, he cares and he wants to do it the right way. He wants to holistically develop them and build a program. That, to me, is the way it has to be and should be done. Let's build a foundation that is going to last and be sustainable and be successful and something you can really grab hold of as a fan and be proud of and be excited about.

Q: The MVC has had a difficult time getting multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament. Since they've expanded and added great programs in Belmont and Murray State (along with UIC), do you see them being a two-bid league every year and maybe three once in awhile?

Kellogg: That is always a function of the talent levels of your teams and each year is a little different. You have to be able to schedule effectively in the nonconference and grab hold of some attention-grabbing wins in the nonconference. That's typically where the mid-major and non-power conference teams make their hay outside of winning their conference tournaments.

I know it's been challenging for them to schedule with everyone going to (larger) number of conference games and they've squeezed those opportunities, but it still comes down to being able to grab a couple significant nonconference wins and obviously the strength of your conference helps. The nonconference carries a lot more weight when you have a chance to get a few opportunities against some of the heavyweights to show that you're capable. If you can do that, you put yourself in position as a league to be talked about and compared to some of those last at-large teams.

Q: Last question. How much fun do you and Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith have during the NCAA Tournament in the CBS studio?

Kellogg: We have as much fun as it looks like — and maybe even a tad more. It's a great three weeks with also Ernie (Johnson) and Greg (Gumbel). I wish I could hang out with those guys more.