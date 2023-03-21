NORMAL — As a successful quarterback at Fieldcrest High School, Cam Grandy knew he wanted to play college football

He also realized he would prefer to do that at a different position.

“Out of high school I got recruited by smaller schools, NAIA, D3, to play quarterback. But I knew quarterback really wasn’t what I wanted to do,” Grandy said. “I always wanted to be a receiver/tight end kind of player. Missouri Western was the only school that offered me to play tight end so I hopped on the chance to do that.”

After four years at the Division II school in St. Joseph, Missouri, Grandy has transferred to Illinois State and will play his final college season with the Redbirds.

“I think he’s going to fit in very well with our offense. There are a lot of positives,” ISU coach Brock Spack said Tuesday. “He’s a better receiver than even I thought he would be. He’s big, physical and a good athlete for his size.”

Grandy passed for 1,769 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 918 yards and 16 TDs in 2017 at Fieldcrest.

To become a college tight end required “just a lot of hard work and good coaches to help push me to be the best tight end I could be,” said the Benson native. “I definitely had to transform my body. It was definitely meal prepping and staying on the meals to gain some weight and muscle.”

Standing 6-4½ and weighing 195 pounds as a Fieldcrest senior, Grandy now logs in at 6-5 and 255 pounds.

Grandy’s best season at Missouri Western was 2022 when he hauled in 31 passes for 275 yards.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management at Missouri Western and is working on a business analytics certification at ISU.

Grandy is part of a tight end picture that includes Javon Charles, Brett Spaulding, Jack Tippmann and Normal West graduate Max Ziebarth.

Opportunities for playing time exist after the graduation of Tanner Taula and Bryson Deming, who combined for 48 receptions last season.

“The adjustment to here had been pretty good,” Grandy said. “The players and coaches have really welcomed me in. I’m just trying to find my way and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Grandy has clearly made an impression on his teammates already, having been voted onto to the team’s Leadership Council.

“He’s an older guy, and the players saw something in him,” said Spack.

Mueller, Allen depart

Offensive guard Zach Mueller, who played in nine games and started seven last season, has decided to end his playing career.

“He’s graduating and decided not to take his sixth year,” Spack said.

Tailback Sean Allen participated in the first week of spring practice earlier this month but has since left the team. Allen rushed twice for 7 yards in 2022.

The ISU tailback group is down to Cole Mueller, who is staying out of contact this spring after breaking his leg in the season opener last season, top returning rusher Wenkers Wright, Northern Illinois transfer Mason Blakemore and early enrollee freshman Joshua Ficklin.

Bolingbrook senior Josh Robinson joins the team in June.

Spack called his tailback position “a little bit (short), but we’ll be fine in the fall. I like the young backs.”

ISU has moved walk-on fullback Cal Martinie to tailback for the spring. The 235-pound Martinie rushed for 1,625 yards as a senior at Appleton (Wisconsin) North High School.

Spack said Allen’s departure has not caused the Redbirds to reconsider the switch of former tailback Nigel White to cornerback.

“Nigel is playing really well,” the ISU coach said.

Receivers impressing

Spack also is happy with his receivers, who are led by Daniel Sobkowicz (31 catches, 377 yards in 2022) and have added transfers I’Shawn Stewart and Braden Contreras.

“I think the receivers have made a huge move,” said Spack. “We’re much better than we were in the fall.”

