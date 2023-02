CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Kate Bullman sank two free throws with seven seconds remaining to lift the Illinois State women's basketball team to a 72-70 win over Northern Iowa on Thursday at McLeod Center.

Prevailing in the matchup of Missouri Valley Conference co-leaders, ISU improved to 19-6 overall and 13-2 in the Valley. UNI, which defeated the Redbirds earlier this season in Normal, is 17-7 and 12-3 in league play.

A lay up and two free throws from Paige Robinson vaulted ISU from a 68-66 deficit to a 70-68 lead.

Kam Finley tied it for the Panthers at the 32-second mark before Bullman broke the deadlock. A final UNI shot at the buzzer was well off the mark.

Robinson topped all scorers with 26 points. Bullman finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, Maya Wong added 12 points and freshman Abbie Aalsma chipped in nine on 3 of 4 3-point shooting.

Maya McDermott paced the Panthers with 17 points, Grace Boffeli had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Emerson Green 15 points and Finley 12.

UNi enjoyed a 38-31 rebounding advantage. But ISU canned 11 of 20 from 3-point range, while the Panthers managed just 8 of 27.

The Redbirds were in front at the end of each quarter: 23-15, 34-30 at the half and 55-48 after three.

ISU faces another key road game on Saturday at Drake.

