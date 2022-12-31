Bowen Born leads UNI with 25 points as Panthers beat turnover-prone Illinois State

NORMAL — Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon thought the "competitive spirit" his team was lacking three days earlier in Chicago was better Saturday at CEFCU Arena.

The execution?

Not so much.

The Redbirds committed a season-high 20 turnovers while also being whistled for 21 fouls. Sophomore guard Bowen Born sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 points as Northern Iowa led for the final 28 minutes in beating the Redbirds, 66-60, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game before a crowd of 3,208.

"Coach always tells us to hit first base plays. Sometimes we go for the home run play, and it's not the right play," said junior forward Liam McChesney, who carried ISU offensively with 22 points. "All of us have to watch film and take personal accountability. I'm going to take accountability and watch film and get better. It's the whole team."

ISU, which fell to 6-9 overall and 1-3 in the Valley, cut a 13-point deficit to 58-55 with 4:32 left. But UNI (6-8, 2-2) went on a 6-0 run, thanks to a couple ISU turnovers, to pull away and win its eighth straight against the Redbirds.

"Taking care of the ball is at the root of what I believe as a coach and eliminate the things that get you beat," said Pedon. "When I tell you we cover and watch as a team and talk through those scenarios and certain turnovers we have every game, we do. We have to help them avoid those situations, but certainly we have to play a lot smarter than we have. That eats at me."

Born, the league's leading scorer, sank 7 of 13 field goal attempts, including 5 of 7 outside the arc. He didn't score in the final 11 minutes when ISU tried to mount a comeback, but junior forward Tytan Anderson had five of his 16 points while freshman guard Trey Campbell added five of his seven points.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson was pleased with his team's response after falling to Missouri State at home on Wednesday.

"We had a really good determination to us early in the game," said Jacobson. "That was a direct result of getting it handed to us a couple days ago. Our guys have approached it the right way and took it for what it was worth."

It was Pedon's first time seeing the 5-foot-11 Born play in person.

Consider Pedon a believer.

"Look at him and he looks like he should be riding his 10-speed to the candy store," said Pedon. "He doesn't look the part, and you get out there and you're, like, 'Whoa, man, this dude has some gifts.' One of his gifts is starting and stopping and being able to stop on a dime and bury 3s at a high clip."

McChesney has battled an ankle injury and the flu since Dec. 7 when he scored a career-high 25 points against Eastern Michigan. He started hot by scoring ISU's first 11 points.

However, for the second straight game the Redbirds had only one player in double figures. Colton Sandage, who returned after missing Wednesday's 55-51 loss to UIC with a calf injury, added eight points along with Malachi Poindexter and Kendall Lewis.

The Redbirds shot 37% from the field, including 9 of 26 outside the arc.

"I'm still battling back a little bit. Physically I'm probably not all the way there, but that doesn't matter to me," said Sandage, who was 2 of 7 on 3-pointers. "I'm going to put my heart on the line for this team and play. I had to get my rhythm back a little bit. I've missed a week-and-a-half, but that's no excuse. We had good looks. We just have to take care of the ball."

McChesney, Seneca Knight and Darius Burford each had four of ISU's turnovers. The Redbirds lead the Valley with 14.7 turnovers per game.

"We have to be accountable. That was my word to them," said Pedon. "If we're feeling anything other than accountable for our own actions, then we're missing the boat and it's going to stunt our progress and growth. Those things we have to figure out and eliminate."

UNI, which made 42.3% of its field goal attempts and had 11 turnovers, extended a five-point halftime lead to 46-34 on Cole Henry's fast break slam dunk with 13:57 left. When Born swished a 3-pointer from the wing, the Panthers' lead swelled to 51-38 before ISU finally got untracked.

The Redbirds went on a 10-1 run, cutting the deficit to 52-48 on Luke Kasubke's two free throws with 8:12 left.

ISU twice got within three, the last time on Poindexter's two free throws. But UNI never let the Redbirds have a possession to tie the game.

"We have to play tougher down the stretch," said Pedon. "At the end of the day possessions, as you get in the final four minutes of the game, are gold. You have to guard those with your life. We were a little careless and soft late, and it bit us."

McChesney said the turnovers are "100% on the players."

"Coach gives us everything we need. The coaching staff works so hard," he said. "Every single day they put together what we need to win. The players have to take accountability and we have to get better."

The next chance comes at 7 p.m. Wednesday when ISU faces Indiana State at at CEFCU Arena.

