Bowen Born leads UNI with 25 points as Panthers beat Illinois State for eighth straight time

NORMAL — Bowen Born scored 25 points to lift Northern Iowa to a 66-60 victory against Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference game Saturday before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 3,208.

Liam McChesney's 22 points led the Redbirds, who lost their eighth straight to UNI. Colton Sandage, who returned after missing Wednesday's loss to UIC with a calf injury, added eight points along with Malachi Poindexter and Kendall Lewis.

The Redbirds shot 37% from the field, including 9 of 26 outside the arc, and committed 19 turnovers.

ISU fell to 6-9 overall and 1-3 in the league ahead of Wednesday's 7 p.m. game against Indiana State at CEFCU Arena.

The Panthers (6-8, 2-2) also received 16 points and nine rebounds from forward Tytan Anderson. UNI made 42.3% of its field goal attempts and had 11 turnovers.

UNI extended a five-point halftime lead to 46-34 on Cole Henry's fast break slam dunk with 13:57 left. When Born swished a 3-pointer from the wing, the Panthers' lead swelled to 51-38 before ISU finally got untracked.

The Redbirds went on a 10-1 run, cutting the deficit to 52-48 on Luke Kasubke's two free throws with 8:12 left.

ISU twice got within three, the last time on Poindexter's two free throws with 4:32 left. But UNI never let the Redbirds have a possession to tie the game.

UNI used an 8-0 run to break an 18-all tie as the Redbirds went on a five-minute drought before Sandage's 3-pointer cut the Panthers' lead to 26-21.

Born's 3-pointer and Drew Daniel's layup gave UNI a 31-26 halftime lead. ISU shot 32% from the field compared to the Panthers' 40.7% in the first half. The Redbirds had 10 turnovers while UNI committed five.

