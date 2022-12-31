 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Bowen Born leads UNI with 25 points as Panthers beat Illinois State for eighth straight time

  • 0

NORMAL — Bowen Born scored 25 points to lift Northern Iowa to a 66-60 victory against Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference game Saturday before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 3,208.

Liam McChesney's 22 points led the Redbirds, who lost their eighth straight to UNI. Colton Sandage, who returned after missing Wednesday's loss to UIC with a calf injury, added eight points along with Malachi Poindexter and Kendall Lewis.

The Redbirds shot 37% from the field, including 9 of 26 outside the arc, and committed 19 turnovers.

ISU fell to 6-9 overall and 1-3 in the league ahead of Wednesday's 7 p.m. game against Indiana State at CEFCU Arena.

The Panthers (6-8, 2-2) also received 16 points and nine rebounds from forward Tytan Anderson. UNI made 42.3% of its field goal attempts and had 11 turnovers. 

UNI extended a five-point halftime lead to 46-34 on Cole Henry's fast break slam dunk with 13:57 left. When Born swished a 3-pointer from the wing, the Panthers' lead swelled to 51-38 before ISU finally got untracked.

The Redbirds went on a 10-1 run, cutting the deficit to 52-48 on Luke Kasubke's two free throws with 8:12 left.

ISU twice got within three, the last time on Poindexter's two free throws with 4:32 left. But UNI never let the Redbirds have a possession to tie the game.

UNI used an 8-0 run to break an 18-all tie as the Redbirds went on a five-minute drought before Sandage's 3-pointer cut the Panthers' lead to 26-21.

Born's 3-pointer and Drew Daniel's layup gave UNI a 31-26 halftime lead. ISU shot 32% from the field compared to the Panthers' 40.7% in the first half. The Redbirds had 10 turnovers while UNI committed five.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News