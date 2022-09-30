Boomer Grigsby returns to Illinois State for Saturday tribute

NORMAL — Boomer Grigsby will step onto the Hancock Stadium turf on Saturday between the first and second quarters of Illinois State’s game with Southern Illinois.

He will do so as ISU’s first College Football Hall of Famer.

“I’m sure I’ll be wearing some sunglasses,” Grigsby said Friday. “But there might be some tears coming out from underneath them. And I probably won’t even wipe them away.”

The unheralded recruit from Canton who became a three-time All-American linebacker with the Redbirds wants to experience every emotion of his return to campus.

“This means a lot for my family, parents, hometown, Illinois State,” said Grigsby, whose formal induction to the College Hall will come Dec. 6 in Las Vegas. “I feel like it’s so much bigger than me because there were so many people who were part of the process that really made it go.”

Grigsby redshirted his first season at ISU in 2000 and received on-the-job training as a redshirt freshman starter in 2001.

“Coming into ISU, it wasn’t like I was the grand player supposed to take over and be the starting linebacker at all,” Grigsby said. “I had to redshirt because I wasn’t ready to play. I got thrown into the fire in 2001.

"A senior linebacker named Tim Beshel got hurt. If he wouldn’t have gotten hurt, I probably wouldn’t have been thrown into a starting position. Things happen for a reason.”

Grigsby was conference Defensive Player of the Year the next three seasons and finished with an FCS record 550 career tackles.

“I don’t know if I ever could have anticipated having the level of success we really achieved here,” he said. “I remember being a dreamer, but also being realistic.”

A linebacker in his days at Purdue, ISU coach Brock Spack welcomes Grigsby’s influence on his program.

“It’s great to have him back. Since I’ve been here he’s been very good to the whole program,” said Spack, who coached Grigsby in a postseason all-star game while still at Purdue. “It’s great for our players to see this guy’s a College Football Hall of Famer and he did it from here. He played the right way. He played full speed, was physical, tough, smart and athletic. It paid off for him.”

Grigsby was a fifth round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2005. He played as a linebacker and fullback for the Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texas in an NFL career that lasted until 2009.

Grigsby walked from his uptown Normal hotel through campus to Redbird Arena for Friday's late morning meeting with the media.

“It brought back a rush of memories,” he said. “It’s the foundations of my life. I always had great respect and appreciation to everyone from Central Illinois, especially back home.”

The 40-year-old Grigsby expects his emotions to come full circle Saturday when his two young sons (Grier is almost 3 and Bear is nine months old) are clad in ISU red on the Hancock Stadium turf. Boomer and wife Jacqueline live in Las Vegas and also have two older daughters.

“This is going to be one of the best Saturdays I’ve ever had obviously,” said Grigsby. “With my family being here, it will probably bring a tear to my eye.”

Grigsby will be honored Saturday by the National Football Foundation, which does an on-campus tribute for each of its incoming Hall of Famers.