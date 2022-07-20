Bloomington's Parker Wisdom in second after 36 holes of Illinois State Amateur

LEMONT — Parker Wisdom of Bloomington fired an even par-72 on Wednesday for a two-day 142 total and sits in second place after 36 holes of the Illinois State Amateur Championship at Westmoreland Country Club.

Mac McClear of Hinsdale shot 72-138 and takes a four-stroke lead over Wisdom, who has two years left of eligibility at Illinois State, into Thursday's 36-hole finale.

University of Illinois golfer Tommy Kuhl of Morton is third at 74-143. Branden Mounce of El Paso is tied for 11th after shooting 75-147.

The cut for the low 35 and ties came at 151.

Wisdom is seeking to become the third Bloomington golfer to win the state's biggest amateur prize, joining Mike Milligan (1974) and Todd Mitchell (2002-03) as State Amateur champions.

Earlier this month, Wisdom qualified for the U.S. Amateur on Aug. 15-21 at The Ridgeway Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. Wisdom won the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship in June.