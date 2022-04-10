Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage becomes Ryan Pedon's first ISU basketball recruit

NORMAL — Colton Sandage grew up wanting to play basketball for Illinois State like his older brother, Brandon Holtz.

Sandage is finally getting that chance.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard announced Sunday night he will play his final year with the Redbirds in the 2022-23 season. Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate who played the last two seasons at Western Illinois, becomes the first recruit of new Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon.

"It's going to be pretty cool. That's all I knew growing up was Redbird basketball," said Sandage. "We just want to get Redbird Arena packed again and jumping and one of the best places to play. There's going to be an opportunity to do that with the new coaching staff."

Sandage started all 31 games this past season with the Leathernecks. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 43.7% from the field, 35.1% on 3-pointers (65 of 185) and 80% at the line. He scored a career-high 33 points against Ball State, sinking seven 3-pointers.

Pedon can't comment on Sandage until he signs a financial aid agreement, which is expected to happen this week.

Sandage transferred to WIU from Vincennes University, where he helped the Trailblazers win the 2019 national junior college championship.

After playing off-guard his first season at WIU, Sandage was moved to the point. Throughout his time at BHS and Vincennes, Sandage always played an off-guard spot to take advantage of his 3-point prowess.

"We were struggling the first year at Western. We had a rebuild there, too," he said. "They threw me in the fire at point guard, and I took off from there. It's really about confidence. Once I had the first few games, I knew I could do this at a high level. I kept producing and that gave me all the confidence in the world."

Sandage put his name in the transfer portal after the Leathernecks' season was completed.

"I heard from a lot of schools, especially the first couple days," he said. "I had some visits scheduled, but once Coach Pedon got settled in and hired his assistants they attacked me hard and kind of made me a priority."

Brandon Holtz played at ISU from 2005-09. Sandage was there watching him, which came up when he sat down with Pedon and his staff.

"We were in a meeting room and they have a big picture on the wall with ISU versus Bradley. Osiris (Eldridge) and all them are there and the place was packed," said Sandage. "He (Pedon) pointed at that and said, 'You were here, weren't you?' I said, yeah, I was definitely at that game."

Sandage said being a fifth-year senior he hopes to become "a leader and key piece and (helping) start a culture how to do things right on and off the court and getting a good program base" developed.

During his junior season at BHS, Sandage helped the Purple Raiders finish third in the 2017 Class 3A State Tournament. He signed with Texas-Arlington during his senior year at BHS after he tore his ACL while playing quarterback for the Raiders football team.

After a coaching coach at Texas-Arlington before he arrived, Sandage decided to go to Vincennes.

Four ISU players already have entered the transfer portal — guards Antonio Reeves and Josiah Strong and forwards Alston Andrews and Abdou Ndiaye. More Redbird players could put their names in during the next couple weeks.

Pedon has already hired two assistant coaches — Walter Offatt from Toledo and Andrew Dakich from Elon. Pedon is expected to name his third and final assistant sometime this week.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.