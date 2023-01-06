Better start to game immediate goal for Illinois State as Redbirds make trip to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Illinois State head coach Ryan Pedon has tried shaking up his starting lineup recently in an effort to get the Redbirds off to better starts. Seneca Knight understands that.

"I say it definitely motivates me, but whatever Coach needs I'm willing to do and he knows that," said the fifth-year senior after not starting in Wednesday's loss to Indiana State. "So whatever he feels best at that moment, I just go with it."

Whether Knight returns to the starting lineup or not for Saturday's 1 p.m. game against Evansville at the Ford Center isn't clear.

But Pedon knows he must figure out what buttons to push to get his team going sooner.

"I have no issues with our attitude, coachability, response, bounce back, body language. None," he said after Friday's practice at CEFCU Arena. "We've had some of our very best practices in terms of crisp, being committed, giving us what we want in practice. I'm encouraged by that."

Both teams are desperate for a win.

ISU has lost three straight and four of its last five, dropping to 6-10 overall and 1-4 in the Valley. Evansville (4-12 overall), which like ISU is under a first-year head coach in David Ragland, is last in the league at 0-5 and lost eight of its last nine.

Getting off to a poor start has been a common theme in ISU's struggles the last two weeks.

The Redbirds were 16 down to UIC at halftime before mounting a rally only to fall, 55-51. ISU trailed Northern Iowa by six at half and lost by that margin. The Redbirds fell into an 18-point hole at the intermission Wednesday and got within five late before suffering a 76-67 defeat to MVC-leading Indiana State.

"It was just us playing hard (in the second half). We didn't change that much," said Darius Burford, who paced the Redbirds with a season-high 22 points. "We just played harder and we put more effort into every single play and took pride in our matchup and took pride in the score and not letting our man get to the paint.

"If we put a full 40 (minutes) like how we played in the second half, we'll win a lot of games in this league."

Pedon brought leading scorer Kendall Lewis off the bench against UNI for the first time in Lewis' two-year career with ISU. Lewis returned as a starter against Indiana State, but only had three points and one rebound in 29 minutes.

Then it was Knight, who averaged 6.0 points in the previous four games, who didn't start for only the second time this season Wednesday. The 6-foot- 6 wing responded with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes.

"The plays or defenses we're running the first half are the same ones we're running and having success with the second half," said Pedon. "It's nothing magical going on. It's a collective mindset. I've got to help them get through that at the start of the game."

Pedon said he's really making getting off to a better start "an absolute pressing issue" especially because of the large deficits incurred against UIC and Indiana State.

"The other night I was disappointed with our toughness the first half," he said.

Scouting the Aces

Ragland didn't get Evansville's coaching job until late May after Todd Lickliter was fired. Ragland, an Evansville native who was a Butler assistant, got a late start in building back the Aces' roster through the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt senior guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. came from Alabama State and is Evansville's leading scorer at 16.6 per game. The biggest name recruit was point guard Marvin Coleman, a fifth-year senior who transferred from UNLV. Coleman has started every game and contributes 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Evansville is coming off an 85-62 loss at Missouri State on Wednesday. The Aces have lost their five league games by an average of 22.4 points.

"Our next step is to make sure everyone embraces the challenge of playing in this league and the challenge of competing in this league and being able to perform at the level I feel like we're able to perform that we have yet to show in this league," said Ragland earlier this week.

ISU doesn't want to be Ragland's first MVC victory. The Redbirds vow not to take the Aces lightly.

"We have great respect for all our opponents," said Pedon. "We have to go over there willing to do whatever it takes for 40 minutes. That mindset will not change. The game plan might tweak a little bit depending on opponent and what we have to do, but the mindset — especially when you get in conference play — can't budge at all."

