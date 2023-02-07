NORMAL — It didn't take long for Luke Kasubke to sense the magnitude of the Illinois State-Bradley rivalry.

And — quite literally — experience the pain of it, too.

Two weeks ago at Carver Arena in Peoria, the Redbirds led most of the second half before Bradley squeaked out a 79-75 overtime win. Kasubke cramped up near the end as he played 42 minutes along with Seneca Knight and Malachi Poindexter.

"Obviously we didn't get the result we wanted, but you could feel the rivalry and everything that comes with it is definitely special and fun to be part of," said Kasubke, who was among six Redbirds taking part in the Interstate-74 series for the first time.

The heavy workload of four games in 11 days — with two going OT — may have caught up with some Redbird players last Saturday against Belmont in Nashville, Tenn. That's why ISU head coach Ryan Pedon could be going to his bench a little bit more when Bradley meets the Redbirds in a 7 p.m. rematch Wednesday at CEFCU Arena with huge Missouri Valley Conference title implications at stake.

"We don't have the built-in depth some of the other teams have, guys who have been in the program two, three, four years," said Pedon, who also is in his first year at ISU. "You get to this time of year it's a grind for all teams. I have to be aware of that with our team especially.

"Us playing our best basketball in February and March, for this particular team, it's going to have to mean we're getting contributions from a lot of different guys."

Bradley (17-8 overall) is in a four-way tie for the MVC lead at 10-4 along with Belmont, Drake and Southern Illinois with six games left. Four other teams are within two games of the lead in the nation's closest conference race.

ISU (10-15, 5-9 MVC) could have a say in who gets the No. 1 seed for the MVC Tournament on March 2-5 in St. Louis. Four of the Redbirds' last six games are with the group of eight fighting for the title and, perhaps more importantly, a top-four seed and all-important first-round bye in the newly formatted 12-team league tournament.

Kasubke acknowledged the minutes he, Knight, Poindexter and Kendall Lewis have played in the last two weeks might have been a factor in Saturday's 90-75 loss at Belmont. Lewis played all 85 minutes in the two previous games.

The Bruins led by 25 before Pedon took out his starters. A group of seldom-used Redbird reverses, along with Darius Burford, mounted a late charge that got within 11 and took some of the sting out of the defeat.

"We have a lot of pieces that can help out," said Kasubke. "You could see at the end of the game those guys came in and did really well. We're just working through that and trying to get better each game."

Jayden Johnson, a junior walk-on guard, scored a career-high 13 points against Belmont. Johnson came in with 14 points in 14 games this season and had played only six minutes since Jan. 1.

Another walk-on, junior guard Nik Stadelman, was part of the late push Saturday along with Ryan Schmitt and Joe Petrakis in the front court.

"I'm not going to gift anyone playing time they haven't earned by (not) performing well and playing well in practice. Those guys have done a really good job," said Pedon. "Some of it is based on matchups going into particular games, especially our bigs at times. We have a plethora of bigs, and I do think some of them are better suited for different matchups and different needs."

ISU's rotation has been hampered by Colton Sandage's lingering back and calf issues. The fifth-year senior guard from Bloomington, the primary backup at the point behind Poindexter, has missed five of the last seven games.

Pedon said Sandage probably can be considered day to day for the rest of the season. That leaves an opening in the backcourt for someone like Johnson to step into.

While Kasubke said "in the moment a lot of the competitor kicks in" when playing most of a game, he said "at times" the recent heavy workload has been a lot.

"I was really proud how they (the bench players) responded Saturday," said Pedon. "We need those contributions from those guys and more down the stretch."

Scouting the Braves

Bradley might be playing its best basketball of the season. The Braves are on a four-game winning streak, which started against ISU, and made 16 3-pointers during last Saturday's 77-69 win at UNI.

"We grade details after every game and we've had a lot of winning numbers in those grades. That's a positive to see consistency in those numbers," said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle. "I'm not going to go into details of what those numbers are. They're specific to our team and program. But I like our winning numbers in those areas."

One number Wardle didn't like in the first meeting against ISU was rebounding. The Redbirds grabbed a shocking 44-25 advantage on the boards against the league's best rebounding team.

"They hurt us on the glass and played big against us," said Wardle. "They bothered us with their 2-3 zone a lot. We really weren't prepared for that. That was on me. We're hopefully going to be a little more prepared for the second time around."

Photos: Illinois State welcomes new head basketball coach Ryan Pedon Secondary Dominant Watch now: New Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon talks to the media Monday Watch now: Illinois State AD Kyle Brennan introduces new basketball coach Ryan Pedon 030822-blm-loc-2pedon 010123-blm-loc-proeberpics6 030822-blm-loc-4pedon 030822-blm-loc-5pedon 030822-blm-loc-6pedon 030822-blm-loc-7pedon 030822-blm-loc-8pedon 030822-blm-loc-10pedon